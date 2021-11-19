Joe Biden beat Donald Trump and then stole his immigration policy





Do you remember the horrific treatment of migrants by the US government? For about four years, no issue was more important. Children in cages and other monstrosities that have been widely and often misinterpreted as Donald Trump’s innovations have served as perpetual topical fodder. They were an omen of nascent American fascism, called Trump himself an aspiring fascist dictator, and included one of the top three or four outrages used by Democratic supporters to underscore the moral urgency of voting for Joe Biden which that it happens.

Well, Bidens has been president for almost ten months now. Let’s see how he did on the matter.

In April, I probed Bidens’ immigration moves and found that after his critical first 100 days, he had more or less continued Trump’s immigration policy with a few of his edges. the coarsest shaved. The racist ban on Muslims was gone, Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was reinstated, Biden was reuniting separated migrant families, and he had repealed the public charge rule for green card holders. But his administration had also kept in place Trump’s illegal Title 42 order to summarily deport migrants (with a large but limited adjustment), his overturning of the Trumps Remain in Mexico policy was full of holes and slow to rectify, the children were always kept inside. cages, families were still separated at the border and people were still unfairly deported.

But that was seven months ago. How have things changed since then?

Unfortunately for anyone hoping Biden will keep his promise to restore a pre-Trump mythical normal, things have continued largely in the same direction when it comes to immigration. Biden apparently fearing the political backlash of moving away from Trump’s policies, he kept Title 42 in place, renewing it in August and actively defending its highly questionable legality in court. I say very doubtful, because by letting the authorities simply expel without due process anyone who shows up at the border ostensibly to protect public health by preventing these migrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus in the country, they are denying them the right asylum, an unambiguous violation of US immigration law.

Title 42 may be the brainchild of Trump’s true white supremacist adviser Stephen Miller, but his Bidens politics now. Official CBP statistics show that of the 1.24 million people deported via Title 42 from March 2020, when Trump put it in place, as of September 2021, the vast majority – over 793,000 – have been deported. from February 2021, Bidens first full month as president, onwards.

Many times these migrants simply try to cross again and then are deported again, which is part of the reason why these numbers are so high. But in many cases, the administration sends them or their children either to death or to unspeakable violence. By the end of October, Human Rights First discovered that since Biden took office, there had been at least 7,647 cases of attacks, kidnappings, thefts, rapes and more against people who had been deported. under the order.

The policy crashed into public consciousness in September, when Biden used it to treat thousands of Haitian migrants. His administration deported nearly four thousand people to Haiti in just nine days, nearly half of whom were families, many of whom had lived in various South American countries in previous years and whose children had been born in those countries in the past. place of the country where they were. now sent to.

Images and videos of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers wearing cowboy hats riding Haitian migrants and clearly whipping them with their horse reins went viral, quickly sparking a meta-controversy on the right, the Conservatives protesting that the agents had never held real whips. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden thought the show was horrible and gruesome, and insisted it wasn’t who the Biden and Harris administration was. The White House quickly banned the use of horses in the region and continued to deport thousands of Haitians.

Discontent with politics has grown steadily. In September, the US special envoy to Haiti resigned, saying he would not be associated with the inhuman and counterproductive decision by the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, stressing the inability of collapsed Haitian governments to provide security or basic services. . He was followed shortly after by State Department adviser Harold Koh, who called the administration’s use of Title 42 illegal and inhumane, accusing the existence of legal and more humane alternatives. . Outside the government, more than a hundred organizations that work with migrants and one hundred and fifty Catholic organizations have called on the Catholic president to end the order, among others.

Another bone of contention with immigrant advocacy groups has been the aforementioned policy of Staying in Mexico, also known as the Orwellian Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Here, the administration has been crippled by legal challenges to its efforts, with courts ordering it to restore politics in August, though immigration advocates and even Democratic aides have long insisted the administration had workarounds.

Under the MPP, asylum seekers do not wait to be processed from the security of the United States. Instead, they are sent back to Mexico to await the outcome of their case, where they are either vulnerable to the country’s security forces, cartels and other criminals, or, in many cases, they are sent back to the source. same danger they sought asylum from in the first place. The policy’s human toll has been similar to Title 42: As of August, Human Rights First had documented at least 6,356 cases of kidnappings, sexual assaults and other violence against people sent to Mexico as part of politics.

Frustration finally boiled over last month after a late-night administration filing revealed he was preparing to restore the program in November. This prompted dozens of immigration advocates to stage a virtual strike against Biden officials in protest, complaining that we had to take the metaphorical knives out of our backs and that they had been misled into thinking that was okay. be the best option, when in fact it is worse. .

Biden disappointed immigrant advocates in other, less noticeable ways. A combination of the Trump immigrant visa ban, the pandemic, America’s archaic processing systems, and the inability of the Biden administrations to rectify all of this means he’s allowed at least 100,000 locations for employers’ green cards not to be used, in what libertarian Cato Institutes David Bier has called one of the biggest cuts to legal immigration in US history.

On the one hand, the administration began to review and revoke very slowly some very specific deportations ordered under Trump, and extended temporary protection status to thousands of immigrants fearing danger if they returned to their country of origin. ‘origin. On the flip side, Biden has accelerated the deportation of families of asylum seekers, reaching an even faster pace than Trump. And in appointing new immigration judges, he relied solely on prosecutors, the military and immigration officials.

Arrests of undocumented immigrants have fallen to the lowest number in a decade, and Biden has placed limits on both where officers can make arrests and the type of immigrants targeted. Yet he has also defended many of Trump’s restrictive policies in court, which seek to reduce the number of documented migrants entering through legal channels, and his administration is creating an intelligence gathering unit to identify and keep tabs on the big guys. movements of migrants from the south. from the border.

Meanwhile, the conditions of detention that have sparked so much outrage under Trump continue: an Amnesty International USA report released in June determined that the administration continues to rely on a general policy of mass detention for those who show up at the border, where migrants are held in squalid conditions. , abusive conditions. This includes children in cages who were once a substitute for Trump’s brutal policies. The immigrant advocacy group RAICES (Center for Refugees and Immigrants for Education and Legal Services) discovered that children were being kept in cage-shaped rooms by a contractor at a facility in Pecos, Texas, one of the many forms of mistreatment that prompted the group chairman to call among the toughest and most restrictive of all ORRs [Office of Refugee Resettlement] or ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] establishment that I visited during my career.

Sometimes Biden seems to have been unaware of his own administrative policies. Asked about news that the government was seeking to pay families of migrants whose children had been stolen by Trump $ 450,000, Biden called the reports garbage and insisted it will not happen. The editor of the American Civil Liberties Unions speculated that Biden had not been informed, and a day later the White House toppled.

Copying Trump has yet to produce many political benefits. The Bidens approach is regularly attacked by the nativist right as a policy of opening borders. Even Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, accused mid-year that the more open view of borders was winning in the White House.

Bidens’ immigration record as president is a familiar story of Liberal retreat in advancing far-right goals. While reversing some of Trump’s most outrageous moves and making some minor but significant tweaks to the country’s deportation machine, the regime that Trump reshaped in his image remains largely in place, with Biden even surpassing his predecessor at some respects.

By far the most significant change is that, as increasingly disillusioned immigration advocates kept the pressure on the administration, wall-to-wall fury 24 hours a day, many liberal circles in what was once the most controversial part of Trump’s agenda has largely dissipated. Things are back to what they were under Barack Obama, with liberals and conservatives emotionally invested in the same fictitious image of a Democratic president they jointly helped create: a boldly pro-immigrant, if not radical, leader. , which opens the doors of the nations. to all comers.

Unless he personally rides a horse at the border and even then his dubious Biden will never convince the right. It remains to be seen how long Democratic voters can continue to lie to each other.

