Boris Johnson refuses to comment on accusations against his father Stanley

Boris Johnson declined to say whether his father Stanley Johnson will be investigated by the Conservative Party after two women made allegations of inappropriate contact.

Asked during a visit to a Network Rail logistics center near Selby, North Yorkshire, the Prime Minister told reporters: First of all, it is quite fair that everyone, the women in in particular, can have the confidence to come forward and file a complaint. .

I will obviously not comment on individual cases.

The prime minister also declined to say whether he had spoken to his father about the allegations.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who is Boris Johnson’s International Trade Secretary, praised Caroline Nokes for speaking out against the alleged behavior of the former Tory MEP.

Mr Johnson, who was born in Penzance and now lives in Exmoor, declined to comment on the allegation made to Sky News other than saying he has no recollection of Caroline Nokes.







(Image: AP Photo / Alastair Grant)



Ms Trevelyan said women had for too long had to deal with the occasional sexism, wandering hand, but it was not clear whether the Tory Party would investigate two allegations against Stanley Johnson.

Former cabinet minister Ms Nokes accused Mr Johnson of punching her forcefully on the back and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003, before he ran for Tory MP.

The allegation prompted journalist Ailbhe Rea to say she was groped by Mr Johnson at the party conference in 2019.

The 81-year-old says he has no recollection of either incident.

Ms Trevelyan said she was very, very happy Ms Nokes raised the allegation, adding: It should always be invoked.

When asked if Mr Johnson would be investigated, Ms Trevelyan told Sky News: I will let Caroline work with the party on this, but we have a robust system in place and I hope really that Shell can fix it with the party machine.

But more broadly, it’s something that all of us women not only in politics but in all kinds of lives have had to tolerate for too long the kind of flippant sexism, the wandering hand, which is totally unacceptable.

And asked her what she would have done in response to the alleged touching, she replied: At the time, I probably would have slapped him, which probably isn’t a better answer either, but it would have been an instinctive response from me and I think Caroline would have shown great personal restraint if she quietly walked away.







(Image: Victoria Jones / PA)



Ms Nokes, chair of the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee, suggested the Prime Minister’s father inappropriately touched her during the 2003 conference in Blackpool.

At the time, she was preparing to campaign for the Romsey constituency in Hampshire in the 2005 election, in which Mr Johnson ran for Teignbridge, Devon.

I remember a high profile man who patted me on the back as hard as he could and said: Oh, Romsey, you have a great seat, Ms Nokes told Sky News .

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an investigation either by the Tories or by the police.

The comments by Ms Nokes, who has represented Romsey and Southampton North since 2010, sparked a separate allegation against Mr Johnson from Ms Rea.

The New Statesman magazine reporter said he groped her at the Manchester party conference in 2019, when Boris Johnson was the Tory leader.

Stanley Johnson told The Sun: I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes, and no idea what she was talking about.

If I had been asked about the allegation made by the New Statesman reporter, I would have said the same thing.

