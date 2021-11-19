Politics
PM Modi to hand over DRDO’s Shakti electronic warfare system to Indian Navy on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially hand over the DRDO-designed Shakti Advanced Electronic Warfare System to the Chief of the Naval Staff during a ceremony in Jhansi on Friday.
On Friday, PM Modi will officially hand over the DRDO-designed Shakti Advanced Electronic Warfare System to the Chief of the Naval Staff. (Photo: file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially hand over the Shakti Advanced Electronic Warfare System to the Navy Chief of Staff during a ceremony in Jhansi on Friday. This ceremony is part of the three day event Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in the city.
WHAT IS SHAKTI?
Shakti, an advanced electronic warfare (EW) system was designed and developed by the Defense Electronics Research Laboratory in Hyderabad, which is part of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
It was designed for Indian Navy warships for the purpose of intercepting, detecting, classifying, identifying and jamming conventional and modern radar.
The Shakti system aims to provide an electronic defense layer against modern radar and anti-ship missiles to ensure survivability in the maritime battlefield. This system will replace the previous generation EW systems of the Indian Navy.
The system has been integrated with Broadband Electronic Support (ESM) measures and electronic countermeasures for the defense of Indian Navy ships against missile attacks. The system’s ESM helps find the precise direction and interception of modern radars.
The system has a built-in radar fingerprint and data log replay function for post-mission analysis.
MAJOR STANDARD: MINISTER OF DEFENSE
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and industrial partners for the development of the Shakti system. He said, this will increase the capabilities of the Indian Navy. It is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in the fields of advanced defense technologies.
The first Shakti system was installed on board the INS Visakhapatnam and is being installed on native aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Twelve Shakti systems are in production at Bharat Electronics Ltd, supported by more than fifty micro, small and medium enterprises at a total cost of Rs 1,805 crore. These systems are expected to be installed aboard warships currently in production, including P-15B, P-17A and Talwar class tracking ships.
