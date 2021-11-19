President Xi Jinping’s global vision





President Xi Jinping began his journey as president with the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He was convinced that without sharing in prosperity there was no reason to claim responsible state status. In this way, China would be no different from other great powers in the world. It will also not be good for the sustainability of China’s economic growth and development. More importantly, China can never guarantee the vision of a common future. So he started the BIS.

By launching the BIS, he offered the world a part of China’s fortunes. He urged his government and the business community to actively design tools to achieve the goal of the BIS and the community with shared prosperity. The BIS began to develop and now 140 states and many international organizations are part of it. The importance of the BRI can be judged from the actions taken by China during COVID-19. First, China has ensured that investment under the BRI continues. Second, China has also helped BIS countries meet the challenge of COVID-19. China provided the protection instruments and shared its experience. Today, China supplies vaccines to poor countries around the world.

On the other hand, China, under President Xi’s leadership, has been vocal about its sovereignty, which is clear from its actions. First, China has gotten a foothold on the issue of its claim to the East and South China Sea. China has told the world that it has the legitimate right to capture the East and South China Sea in light of historical facts. China has actively defended its rights and deployed the necessary security instruments.

In 2013, China declared an aerial identification zone in the East China Sea. Japan and Taiwan (which is also part of China) are also claiming the area’s airspace, but China is firm on its claims.

Second, an important example is the Taiwan issue. China has never recognized it as a country. He sees Taiwan as part of the mainland like Hong Kong and Macau. China has asked the world to avoid direct contact with Taiwan. In recent times, the United States, with the help of allies like Japan, India, Australia and some EU countries, has started to differ from the one-China policy. They are working to exploit the situation for their benefit and put pressure on China. However, their efforts had no effect on China. He said any attempt to separate Taiwan from China would be an act of war and will be retaliated with force. Third, China also ignored Western propaganda about Hong Kong. China maintains that Hong Kong is its internal affair and that no one will be allowed to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

These examples indicate that China will no longer tolerate outside interference and compromise its legitimate rights. It is part of the Chinese policy not to tolerate foul language or criminal acts any longer. Mr. Wang, Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Councilor, put it in words, saying: We never fight or intimidate others. But we have principles and guts. We will reject any deliberate insult, resolutely defend our national honor and dignity, and refute any slander without basis in fact.

However, President Xi believes that peaceful coexistence should be a principle of interaction and world order. To this end, the world will have to change the existing systems of interaction and refine them according to the world’s needs and demands, and China is no exception. China urgently needs it as the country faces multiple malicious campaigns and obstacles to China’s peaceful rise.

These circumstances have forced China to seek new means at the global level to challenge the impact of these campaigns and ensure its sovereignty. Thus, China has started to reshape its engagement on the diplomatic front. The first thing was to refine its position on the role of world institutes and the necessary reforms. China, under the leadership of President Xi, is a staunch supporter of the world system. He repeatedly mentioned the central and leading role of the United Nations and other world institutes. In his speech to the United Nations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, he reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations and its central role. He also called for meaningful reforms and equal respect for every country, regardless of its economic status.

President Xi has suggested four major interventions for the UN. First, the United Nations must stand firm on the issue of justice. No one should be allowed to exploit the system in their favor. Everyone should be treated equally and given the same respect, regardless of their level of development. Second, the United Nations must uphold the rule of law. No one should intimidate others and institutions should take the lead in decision making and implementation. Third, cooperation must be encouraged by the United Nations and it must play a leading role. It is important to maintain the world order and to solve the main problems of the world. However, cooperation should be based on equality and no one should be preferred over the other. Fourth, the United Nations must promote real action and only come out of negotiation mode. It should also speed up work and take concrete measures to tackle issues such as climate change, pandemics, poverty, food insecurity and environmental degradation, etc.

He reiterated the same sentiments at another United Nations biodiversity conference. President Xi Jinping, in his speech at the biodiversity summit, stressed the importance of the slogan, Ecological Civilization: Building a Common Future for All Life on Earth for COP-15. He pleaded for urgent actions, which must be designed with nature at heart and seeking harmony between man and nature. He stressed that beautiful nature is essential for a good life. Biodiversity must be a priority in the planning and execution of national and global plans.

This is not the first case; President Xi has been working on it for many years. He has already reformed and accelerated China’s efforts to reform the world system. President Xi has taken a bold step and taken a step forward from President Hus’s policy of active participation. He instilled the spirit of an active leading role in global governance and system reforms. He urged foreign policy makers to take an active role in reforming the world system at the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs-Related Work held in Beijing in 2018. Although the official statement came in 2018, the process was started earlier.

China is now working to support and strengthen the global system. In uncertain times, China tries to bring certainty to the global system, which was necessary. President Xi has shown his commitment in multiple forums, including the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, etc. China is proving its commitment with action. For example, despite all the negative campaigns, China is defending the Paris Agreement on climate change. Another example is the organization of a conference on biodiversity during the COVID-19 era.

In summary, we can say that President Xi is striving for a fair, equitable and rules-based world system. He considers it essential to create a community of destiny.

(The writer is a political analyst)