How Xi Jinping is rewriting Chinese history to put himself at the center

Xi is only the third Chinese leader, after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, to produce a resolution on the history of the party. While Maos’ resolution in 1945 and Dengs’ resolution in 1981 both denounced dissenting views from the parties’ past, Mr. Xis refrains from any overt political attack on his predecessors. Instead, as Oxford University historian Rana Mitter explains, he seeks to portray the party’s century-long history as a continuing trajectory of revolutionary change “which Xi is particularly apt for. to inherit and perpetuate.

The full text of the resolution was released on November 16, five days after the party’s Central Committee approved it in a closed-door conclave aimed at unifying the thoughts and actions “of the 95 million. Party members. Close reading shows how Xi is trying to leverage the weight of history to lead China on a path to world supremacy distinct from Western models. Here are some of the key takeaways:

1. Historical resolution spends more time justifying the present than reviewing the past.

The historic resolutions of Mao and Dengs were largely aimed at settling ideological debates within the party, and thus helping the outgoing leader to consolidate power. Dengs ‘paper, for example, devoted about two-thirds of its text to condemning Maos’ radical Cultural Revolution of 1966-76 as a disastrous mistake, drawing a line under this tumultuous period and paving the way for reforms of Maos. market opening that would later stimulate the Chinese economy. to augment.

The majority of the latest resolution, on the other hand, focuses on the period when Mr. Xi himself was in charge. Listing his accomplishments in detail, he reinforces his status as the “core” of the party, placing it among the historic giants of modern China and describing it as the best steward to guide the nation through uncertain times.

Having Mr. Xi as the core of the party ensures that the giant Chinese renaissance ship will have a helmsman, and we can sit calmly in our ship facing rough seas, ”Jiang Jinquan, head of the party’s top political research office, said said at a press conference on the resolution.

It’s a document that tries to accomplish two things at the same time, ”said Joseph Torigian, historian at the American University. Mr. Xi wants continuity with the past, but he also wants to explain why he is special.

2. The resolution is more concerned with Mao than with other former leaders.

The resolution mentions Mao 18 times, Deng six times, and Mr. Xis two immediate predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, once each.

As a leader, Xi has invoked Maoist rhetoric and attempted to moderate criticism of Maos’ dictatorial ways, describing his years in power as a vital and inseparable part of China’s success. As such, the new resolution emphasizes the party view that Mao has charted the right course to secure victory in the New Democracy Revolution. the ruling party.

3. It omits a key part of Maos history.

The new document repeats Deng’s assessment that Mao made theoretical and practical errors “in orchestrating the Cultural Revolution. However, it omits previous resolutions that criticize the pernicious effects of Maos’ personality cult, which Deng used. later to justify the introduction of term limits.

Xi rocked the Chinese political establishment in 2018 by removing presidential term limits, as part of efforts to dismantle the collective leadership system that Deng sought to establish. In building his authority, Xi uncovered some of the propaganda techniques Mao used to build a personality cult, such as the deployment of state media to publish hagiographic accounts of his accomplishments alongside a stream. almost constant of his speeches and quotes.

4. It casts a sharp, albeit indirect, shadow over Xis’ predecessors.

The document is extremely positive on the trajectory of the parties. Yet, without naming names, Mr Xis’ resolution makes it clear that he disapproves of the manner in which MM. Jiang and Hu handled some business.

Before Mr. Xi took power, the resolution says, the country faced problems that had not been solved for a long time, ”in particular corruption, rampant capitalism, and the weak control of public opinion over it. Internet and ignorance of the leadership role of parties in both the public and private sectors.

The resolution tries to simultaneously defend two narratives, which remain in constant tension, ”said Daniel Leese, professor of Chinese history at the University of Friborg. On the one hand, Xi asserts the general correctness of the party’s policy since 1978, ”Leese said. But when he explains why Mr. Xis’ reign marks the start of a new era, describing the deep problems he has inherited, the picture is rather bleak.

Xi introduced the broad and fundamental ideological changes needed to resolve these issues, according to the resolution. It also portrays Mr. Xi alongside Mao and Deng in a continuum of leaders who have enabled China to achieve the tremendous transformation of rising up and becoming prosperous to become strong. “

By implicitly criticizing the failures of his recent predecessors, Torigian said, China’s current ruler is establishing his role in history, which is mainly to finish what others haven’t done.

5. Some important decisions have remained the same.

Mr. Xis’ resolution generally aligns with existing party verdicts on the most sensitive events. He still describes the Cultural Revolution as a catastrophic mistake and denounces the party cliques led by Lin Biao, a top general, and Maos ‘wife Jiang Qing as opportunists who exploited Maos’ mistakes to wreak havoc during this period. .

The document also sticks to the precedent by describing the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square of 1989 as a serious political disruption “which was caused by the international and domestic climates of the time” and was encouraged by forces. hostile anti-communists and anti-socialists abroad. . “The resolution says nothing about the bloody military crackdown that ended the protests and left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

Mr. Xis ‘document explicitly supports the validity of Mao and Dengs’ resolutions, suggesting that he does not wish to reopen heated debates over the past, and instead wishes to portray the party as following a relatively soft path to its current and future successes. .

6. It takes an unequivocal position against Western democracy.

We have to learn everything from all the foreign countries that benefit us, ”Deng said in his resolution at the start of China’s reform era. Mr. Xi sees a different world.

The new resolution warns that the party must remain on its guard against the erosive influence of Western trends in political thought, ”including constitutionalism and the separation of powers.

Notably, the full text of the resolution, which reinforced Mr. Xis’ claim that the east is rising while the west is declining, “was released on the same day that Mr. Xi held a virtual summit with the US President Joe Biden, whose administration has been aggressive in criticizing China’s human rights record.

Xi’s message, according to Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University in London, is that he is on a historic mission to provide China with a far better future than Western democracies have to offer.

