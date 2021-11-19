Michel threatens to go on hunger strike in letter to Boris Johnson | Latest India News





Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about his intention to start a hunger strike from November 25, unless the government British take action in his case. He said in his letter, delivered to a British diplomat at a consular access meeting to Delhis Tihar prison on November 9, that his hunger strike will continue until the British government announces its intention. to apply Magnitsky’s sanctions regime against those involved in the kidnapping. of Princess Latifa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in international waters off the coast of India on March 4, 2018. Michel, a British national, has been detained in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates. He and his legal team have long argued that the UAE granted his extradition in exchange for the princess’s seizure and return. The UK established the Magnitsky or Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime over the period 2020-2021 to target those responsible for human rights violations or corruption. The name is derived from Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer who discovered a $ 230 million fraud committed by tax officials in 2007, and was jailed for tax evasion in 2008 and died in prison the following year. Indian authorities did not respond to requests for comment on the matter. Michel was living in Dubai when India requested his extradition for his involvement in alleged irregularities in the 2010 agreement to acquire 12 AgustaWestland helicopters worth € 556.2 million. At the time, he was an intermediary and external consultant for a subsidiary of AgustaWestland. Michel denied any involvement in wrongdoing and pointed to the acquittal in Italy of two senior AgustaWestland executives as proof that there was no corruption in the case. In March, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), which reports to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the Indian government to immediately release Michel, as his detention was arbitrary and violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Foreign Office rejected the findings of the UN expert groups and said the findings were based on biased allegations from an unidentified source and an inaccurate understanding of the criminal justice system of the United States. India. In his letter to the British Prime Minister, which was viewed by the Hindustan Times, Michel repeated his claim that he had been pressured by a senior CBI official in Dubai to sign a false confession naming the leaders of the party of Congress. Sir, I think it is obvious that after 3 years without charge or trial, there is no legal process for political prisoners, Michel wrote in the nine-page handwritten letter. Prime Minister, I did my best to work with due process during 130 days in Dubai jail and 3 years [in] prison in India. It doesn’t work, he added. I’ve heard people say I’m probably guilty. It’s up to the court to decide. All I want is a lawsuit, I’m not even asking for a fair one. During the November 9 meeting with Edward Bossley, the UK Consul in India, Michel made it clear that he could not make a deal because what ED / CBI wanted him to say to make a deal no was simply not true, people familiar with the matter said. on condition of anonymity. The UK side has not publicly commented on the Michels case, but UK officials including Tariq Ahmad, the Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, and former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have addressed the issue with Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla and senior Indian official. Commissioner in London and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar between May and July of this year.

