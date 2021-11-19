Jokowi calls the world of pandemic management in Indonesia recognized





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said Indonesia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is recognized by the global community. One of the greatest forms of global appreciation is to give Indonesia confidence in the presidency G20 from 2022. “An admission that proves that we are capable and that we can,” Jokowi said at Muhammadiyah’s 109th birthday at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, November 18, 2021. According to him, this appointment makes Indonesia the first developing country to hold the presidency of the G20. Jokowi wants this trust to be maximized so that Indonesia can contribute to global prosperity that is equitable, just and inclusive.





“To make the world more resilient to the crisis,” Jokowi said. Read: 3 Important Points For PPKM Level 3 Implementation Across Indonesia During Nataru This achievement, Jokowi said, could not be separated from the hard work of all parts of the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised the collaboration of all parties. The Head of State estimated that the state of public health had improved. The spread of COVID-19 has been successfully suppressed. Residents can go about their business slowly while putting health protocols in place. “Productive businesses are also starting to move,” Jokowi said. (OGI)

