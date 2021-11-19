Biden says US is considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in China





In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and US President Joe Biden appear on a screen as they hold a video link meeting in Beijing, China on Tuesday November 16, 2021. President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping by saying that the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers does not escalate into conflict. (Yue Yuewei, Xinhua via AP) WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China, a move that would prevent U.S. government officials from attending the games in Beijing to protest human rights violations by China. Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Argued for such a diplomatic boycott, which would stop before a full boycott in which American athletes would not participate. Biden said a diplomatic boycott was something we are considering as he answered questions from reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biden has come under pressure to deprive Chinese President Xi Jinping of the prestige that comes from hosting world leaders at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. The games open in early February 2022. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the topic of attending the Olympics and Bidens was not discussed during her three-and-a-half-hour virtual meeting with Xi on Monday evening. During a press briefing shortly after Bidens’ comments, Psaki said the White House is gravely concerned about the human rights abuses we have seen in China and that there are a range of factors when we let’s take a look at what our presence at the Olympics would be. But Psaki said she had no update beyond what Biden relayed that she wanted to give the president space to make decisions. Earlier this week, Washington Post opinion columnist Josh Rogin said the White House is expected to announce that neither Biden nor any other U.S. government official will attend the Beijing Games. Although the administration has not technically finalized the decision, a formal recommendation has been made to the president and he is expected to approve it before the end of the month, Rogin wrote. Among Republicans advocating a diplomatic boycott is Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who was chairman and CEO of the Salt Lake organizing committee for the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. In a New York Times essay earlier this year, he said American athletes should compete in China but spectators, diplomats and American leaders should stay at home. Limiting spectators, selectively training our respective delegations and refraining from disseminating Chinese propaganda would prevent China from reaping many of the rewards it expects from the Olympics, Romney wrote.

