Jokowi warns the public about Covid-19 waves 3 and 4: we have to be careful





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the public to remain vigilant in the face of the spread of cases of Covid-19 or the corona virus. This was transmitted by Jokowi seeing several other countries experiencing the third to fourth wave of Covid-19. For this reason, Jokowi stressed the importance of controlling Covid-19 which has led to the country’s economic growth. “The key is just that. If we can’t control it, then the economy will go down and fall.” “I think other countries are going through wave one, wave two, wave three, always adding a fourth wave. That’s something we need to be careful about,” Jokowi said during a speech at the conference. event Kompas 100 CEO Forum 202, Thursday 18/18). 11/2021), cited from page Presidenri.go.id. Read also : How to Boost the Body’s Immune System During the Covid-19 Pandemic, Regular Exercise to Take Supplements Jokowi continued, accelerating vaccination is one of the keys to controlling Covid-19. Then, another instrument, namely the determination of the assessment level for the implementation of community activity restrictions (PPKM) also increased the enthusiasm of local governments in the management of Covid-19. “The inter-provinces, inter-regencies / cities compete to show that I am level 1, I am level 2. It is also good to compete between provinces, between districts / cities.” “The vaccination is the same, I have 60%, I have 70%, I have 80%,” Jokowi said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was present virtually at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Dialogue Summit with Economic Leaders from the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (11/11/2021) at night . (Presidential Secretariat) Read also : No blockage on highways when implementing PPKM level 3 during New Years Christmas holidays Meanwhile, from an economic point of view, Jokowi explained that currently economic indicators, including the Consumer Confidence Index (IKK) and the Retail Sales Index, have increased in accordance with good control of Covid-19 in Indonesia.

