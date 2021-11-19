Trump backs Gosar after no-confidence vote





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOn The Money Biden Warns Oil Industry ‘The Memo: Gosar Censored, But Toxic Culture Grows Hillicon Valley Presented By Ericsson Hackers Linked To Iran Targeting Critical Sectors MORE (R-Arizona) Thursday, just a day after the House voted to censor him and remove him from committees to share a video on social media that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brotherGosar praises Ocasio-Cortez, calls his brother ‘dangerous’ BidenJoe BidenFlorida Republicans vote to limit vaccination mandates Bill honoring 13 servicemen killed in Afghanistan heads for office Biden Overnight Defense and National Security Presented by Boeing Pentagon promises more transparency on PLUS airstrikes.

“Congressman Paul Gosar has been a staunch supporter of our America First program, and more importantly, the United States,” Trump said in a statement. “Paul is a well-respected congressman in Arizona, strong on crime, borders, our military and veterans. He continually fights for lower taxes, fewer regulations and our great, but besieged, second amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Approval! “

Gosar was re-elected in 2020 to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, winning over 60% of the vote. He is not currently engaged in a competitive re-election campaign.

Earlier this month, Gosar, one of Trump’s most ardent allies in Congress, posted on Twitter an animated video representing him and other Republican officials. Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she “soon” meets Trump in Florida MORE (Colo.) Attacking a character with Ocasio-Cortez’s face edited on it. The video was quickly removed.

On Wednesday, the House voted almost entirely along party lines to censor Gosar and remove him from committees. Representatives Adam KinzingerAdam’s brother Daniel KinzingerGosar praises Ocasio-Cortez, calls his brother “dangerous” Brother praises Ocasio-Cortez, calls his brother “dangerous” The memo: Gosar is censored, but the toxic culture is increasing.

Gosar has so far refused calls to apologize for the video, arguing that it directly contributes to understanding and discussion of the real battle resulting from this administration’s open border policies.

“I do not espouse violence against anyone. I never did. It was not my purpose to anger anyone,” Gosar said on the floor of the Chamber. “I voluntarily took the cartoon off, not because it was itself a threat, but because some thought it was. Out of compassion for those who felt truly offended, I censored myself,”

Gosar is only the 24th US lawmaker to be censored in the House in over 200 years. Her censorship marked the second time Democrats have decided to remove a Republican lawmaker from committee assignments this year, after doing so in Greenein in February over her endorsement of far-right conspiracy theories.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy The memo: Gosar is censored, but toxic culture increases votes in the House to censor Gosar and expel him from committees Gosar on Thursday, claiming he would reinstate Gosar and Gosar’s missions Greene if the GOP regained control of House in 2022.

They can have other missions in committee. They can have better committee assignments, ”McCarthy said.

