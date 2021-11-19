Prime Minister Modi says all 3 agricultural laws will be repealed: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 a.m. on Friday. In a startling turnaround, the prime minister decided to repeal the three farm reform laws that sparked nearly a year of massive protests from farmers. He said his cabinet will make the decision next month.

“We have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws. We will launch the constitutional process to repeal the three laws during the parliamentary session which will begin at the end of this month,” Modi said in a speech to the nation.

The announcement came during the Gurupurab / Prakash Utsav festival, when the birthday of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak is celebrated in the country. “Guru Nanak ji had said ‘Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea’. This means that only by taking the path of service to the nation that life can turn out well. Our government has worked with this direction. service, to make people’s lives easy, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Last year, in September, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three bills passed by Parliament. The three bills were: Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill of 2020, Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services, 2020 and the 2020 Essential Products Bill (Amendment).

These bills were passed by parliament during the monsoon session last year. Farmers continued to express fear that the Centre’s agricultural reforms could pave the way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big business.

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation: highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the protesting farmers to end their unrest and return home.

Three laws were to the advantage of farmers but we could not convince some of the farmers despite all the efforts: PM Modi

To ensure that farmers receive the right amount for their hard work, many measures have been taken. We have strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased the MSP, but we also set up record government supply centers. Our government’s purchases broke decades-long record: PM Modi

We have made every effort to provide farmers with reasonably priced seeds and facilities such as micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. These factors have contributed to the increase in agricultural production. We have strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought in more farmers: PM Modi

The agricultural budget has been multiplied by 5, 1.25 lakh crore spent annually: PM Modi

1.25 lakh crore spent annually: PM Modi We have seen the challenges of farmers very closely over our five decades. When the country gave us the opportunity to serve as Pradhan Sevaks in 2014, we gave top priority to agricultural development, to the well-being of farmers, Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi lists the measures taken by the Center to improve the situation of farmers.

PM Modi greets Guru Nanak Jayanti. “I address my most sincere congratulations to all the peoples of the world and to all the compatriots. My most sincere congratulations to all the peoples of the world and to all the compatriots”, he declared.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on his birthday, saying his vision for a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, Queen Jhansi who died fighting British forces, saying she holds a special place in Indian history and her bravery will not be forgotten by generations.

The prime minister is going to Jhansi on Friday to launch development projects and also hand over indigenous defense equipment to the three military leaders.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday.

How do farmers react?

A group of farmers were seen celebrating at the Ghazipur border.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will continue the agitation, and added that “will wait until the day agricultural laws are repealed in parliament.”

In a Hindi tweet, Tikait wrote: “The commotion will not be removed. We will wait until the day agricultural laws are repealed in Parliament. The government should also talk about other issues concerning farmers, besides the MSP ”.

How does the opposition react?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the Centre’s decision, but also criticized the trade union government led by Prime Minister Modi. Gandhi wrote in Hindi: “With their satyagraha, the country’s anndata have bowed their heads in arrogance. Congratulations on this victory against injustice …”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “My sincere congratulations to all the farmers who fought tirelessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @ BJP4India treated you. It’s YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this struggle “.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted the farmers and wrote: “What good news was received today on Gurupurab day. All three agricultural laws have been repealed. More than 700 farmers have been martyred. The martyrdom of the farmers will remain immortal. Generations to come will remember how the farmers of this country risk their lives to save agriculture and farmers. “

