Psaki doesn’t deny Biden didn’t ask Chinese Xi for help in tracking COVID origins





White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not deny Thursday whether President Biden asked for help from Chinese President Xi research the origins of COVID-19[female[feminine. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Psaki why Biden, who held a meeting with Xi earlier this week, asked for the Chinese leader’s help in helping US intelligence agencies search for the origins of COVID-19. “I would say the president is pushing the Chinese to participate more, to provide more transparent data and information than we have ever seen on this front,” Psaki said. “We have defended it publicly, we have defended it at all levels and the President spoke at his meeting about the importance of transparency, of which this is exactly an example.” XI CALLS BIDEN “MY OLD FRIEND” AFTER THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT INSISTED THEY WERE NOT CLOSE When specifically asked if Biden had “asked President Xi to cooperate specifically with this investigation by the US intelligence agency into origins,” Psaki insisted Biden’s message is “clear.” “Peter, it’s clear that’s what we want,” Psaki replied. “That’s what we insisted on. I don’t have to read you any more from the meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kVJayTxjlbw6l6qUFvSSVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/httpsus.uyimg / 1.2 / xf5wKBE49f4OnGVlaLrR2w– ~ B / aD03MjA7dz0xMjgwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fox_news_text_979/23ebd6c26f1501653bf> (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kVJayTxjlbw6l6qUFvSSVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uL49/Oapif5/resk.com/uL49/BEif5/resy /resw/On-1.2KL – ~ B / aD03MjA7dz0xMjgwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fox_news_text_979/23ebd6c26f1501753baf14bd0945basb16b-class = (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kVJayTxjlbw6l6qUFvSSVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/httpsus.uyimg / 1.2 / xf5wKBE49f4OnGVlaLrR2w– ~ B / aD03MjA7dz0xMjgwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fox_news_text_979/23ebd6c26f1501653bf> U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images) Psaki also said that “the president has spoken about it publicly on several occasions”, saying she does not believe that “this is a secret, this is what we want” and something the White House has done ” pressure”. Xi called Biden “old friend“ahead of a long-awaited virtual summit meeting on Monday night that produced no major breakthroughs. Contrary to Xi’s remarks, Psaki told the briefing that Biden” considers him to be someone he has known for quite some time. ” and someone he can “have candid relationships with.” Earlier this week, a senior administration official noted Biden and Xi discussed COVID-19 and “the importance of treating and ending the current pandemic.” Without mentioning whether Biden discussed the origins of the coronavirus with Xi, the official said the two discussed “the importance of preventing future pandemics,” as well as “the important role that transparency plays in solving the problems of global health “. Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Brooke Singman and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.

