How China’s travel ban shatters the dreams of Pakistani students





Anger, frustration and despair permeate the air as Pakistani students remain excluded from China due to the country’s zero COVID policy. China’s travel ban has closed borders to foreigners since March 2020 after the virus outbreak halted international travel, leaving more than half a million students stranded abroad.

For Pakistani students unable to return to school on campus, the ordeal of two years of waiting to return to their universities has put many on their nerves.

We are puzzled by China’s policies regarding the ban. Since it is an airborne virus, it cannot be eliminated… at best, it can be contained, said a third-year electrical engineering doctoral student at Sichuan University.

The student, who declined to give his name, is one of many to join the international outcry against the China travel ban on Twitter via hashtags such as #TakeStudentsBacktoChina and #TakeUsBackToChina to voice their concerns. Like him, many foreign students leaving China in January 2020 flew for their winter vacation. They had no idea it would turn into a prolonged nightmare in academic limbo.

Even though Chinese universities have switched to online learning, the lack of face-to-face instruction is not enough for STEM students, who need hands-on and hands-on work to meet the demands of their courses. . Unfortunately, I need a lab to finish building a prototype based on my simulations. As a doctoral student, I have to submit several journal articles and for that I need the results of my experiments, which cannot be done from home, he explained to Study International.

We wrote open letters to the government of Pakistan for help and support, used social media, wrote petitions [and] gave interviews to journalists, he said.

These peaceful protesters are students stranded in Pakistan due to the visa ban. They are asking for help from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Please make their voices heard for Prime Minister Imran Khan. They need a visa to go to study. # ProtestOfIntlStudentsInIsb # TakeUsBackToChina pic.twitter.com/5LMAcUwytu

Yasir Iqbal Khan (@RealYasir__Khan) October 5, 2021

China travel ban: pleas ignored, future uncertain

Last year, Arab News reported that the Pakistani government had taken steps to help their students return to China. We are in constant contact with the Chinese authorities on the matter and try to resolve it as quickly as possible, said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission has also set up a special portal for more than 8,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities, a source reports.

However, there is no clear mention of an exact timeframe for giving the go-ahead for their return at the time of writing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China will continue to take prevention and control measures at a recent press conference, giving no indication of easing its zero-COVID policy .

We took all the steps, like [using] social media (Twitter, Facebook) to lead our campaign, knocking on all doors, approached [people in government], journalists, everyone – just praying to talk to [the] The Chinese government or higher authorities for international students from China – but to no avail, a Pakistani student from Jinan University, who is now in her final year of her doctorate in chemical engineering and chemistry, told Study International.

it has a lot of impact, [our] the future is at stake, our precious time is flying away, we beg – please do something for us. We want to go back to China soon to graduate on time. We are desperate now. No job, no allowance, no diploma, the student said.

We want China to allow students to return to China before opening up to the Olympics because their education is much more important and it’s already been 19 months outside of their school #TakeUsBackToChinaPAKISTANembassy in ChinaChinese Embassy in Pakistan @ ImranKhanPTI @ XiJingpingReal @AmbNong pic.twitter.com/YdXhJrrS31

VoiceOfInt’lStudents VoiA (@TakeusbacktoCHI) November 16, 2021

She’s finished her classes, there are only lab work and published papers left to clear to get her doctorate. This possibility seems to be receding in the current situation.

Already two years have passed. For medical students, their online degree will be nothing but garbage because the Pakistani government does not accept their online courses and degrees. But they [are] all paying their fees as well.

The student refers to a recent official announcement posted on Twitter by the Pakistani Medical Commission (PMC), clarifying that it will not recognize any undergraduate or postgraduate certificates acquired through online education programs or tutorials without in-person physical training at a recognized PMC. Foreign medical or dental educational institution.

It is not clear if this includes students unintentionally excluded from foreign universities at the time of writing. The shocking statement nonetheless worsened the disappointments of medical students, who now fear for their future prospects in the country.

If you don’t agree, do something for the students stranded in Pakistan and unable to return to China. Where should the students go? answers a medical student.

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics set to take place in February, an adviser to the Chinese State Council is hoping the country’s strict approach to tackling the pandemic will change so that its borders can gradually reopen, according to Time.

So far, only South Korean students have been granted visas to return to China, reports the SCMP. Meanwhile, Duke Kunshan University and New York University in Shanghai are hinting at a return for its international students, despite the lack of an official government announcement on such plans allowing the readmission of international students.

