PM Narendra Modi says 3 agricultural laws will be overturned

New Delhi:

Three controversial farm laws at the heart of massive farmer protests across the country for more than a year will be withdrawn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in a stunning announcement just months ahead of elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and the Punjab.

This decision comes on the feast of Guru Purab, when the birthday of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak is celebrated, mainly in the Punjab.

“Maybe there was something missing from our tapasya (dedication), that’s why we couldn’t convince some farmers of the laws. But today it’s Prakash Parv, it’s not the moment to blame anyone. Today I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws, “Prime Minister Modi said in a speech to the nation.

“During the parliamentary session which will begin at the end of this month, we will complete the process of repealing the three laws,” he said.

Before the great descent, the prime minister defended the laws saying they were designed as reforms, mainly for the country’s marginal small farmers.

“All I did was for the farmers. What I do is for the country.

Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping outside Delhi since November 2020, demanding the removal of “black laws”. The BJP has faced massive anger in the northern states, which it cannot afford as it prepares for the upcoming big elections, including the 2024 national elections.

Rakesh Tikait, one of the main agricultural leaders, said the protests would not end until the laws were repealed in the session starting on November 29.

Farmer protests have not stopped through several rounds of government-farmer talks, disruptions in parliament and Supreme Court hearings on petitions challenging the laws.

“We regret that we could not convince all the farmers. Only a part of them opposed the laws, but we continued to try to educate and inform them,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Shortly after his speech, #Masterstroke started popping up on social media.

The opposition must recalibrate its next actions but for now its leaders are calling it the victory of the farmers over the arrogance of the government.

“The farmers’ satyagraha has conquered arrogance. Congratulations on this victory over injustice,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The opposition and the farmers accuse the government of passing the three laws through Parliament without much discussion. The government said the laws would eliminate middlemen and improve farmers’ incomes by allowing them to sell anywhere in the country. Farmers argued that the laws would expose them to unfair competition, leave them at the mercy of companies and deprive them of the guaranteed price for their produce.

The sensational flashback is politically timely for the BJP as it seeks re-election in Uttar Pradesh, a top decision-maker before 2024.

Western Uttar Pradesh, one of the epicenters of farmer protests, has 100 of the 403 assembly seats. The BJP, which has more than 75 of those seats, feared a backlash could lower its tally.

The increasing frequency of visits to the UP by the prime minister and other top leaders like Amit Shah reflects the party’s emphasis on maintaining the UP.

Right after his speech, Prime Minister Modi was to visit Uttar Pradesh again to launch a series of projects.

Many also see it as a smart strategy for Punjab, a state where the BJP was reduced to a minor player after a longtime ally Akali Dal severed ties to agricultural laws.

The prime minister’s decision could tip the scales in the Punjab, where the ruling Congress faces a challenge from its own former leader, Amarinder Singh. Amarinder Singh, forced to step down as chief minister in September, held talks with the BJP soon after. The cancellation of agricultural laws would have been a condition that Mr. Singh had for a rapprochement with the BJP.