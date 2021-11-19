KPU meets President Jokowi and agrees on D-Day 2024 elections?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The General Election Commission or KPU met with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Much has been discussed, including one relating to D-Day of the 2024 general election, which so far has not found common ground in DPR. This was forwarded by House of Representatives Commission II member Muhammad Rifqinizamy Karyasuda who said that the KPU met with President Jokowi on November 11, 2021. “All the KPU commissioners met with the president, where the president was accompanied by the interior minister and the state minister,” Rifqi said at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday 11/18/2021. He said there was already an agreement between the KPU and the government that could lead to D-Day general elections in 2024. “It is reported that there was an agreement between the government and the election organizers which does not appear to be much different from the proposal of the PDI-P faction,” Rifqi said. In the meantime, this was confirmed, KPU I Dewa Kade Wiarsa Commissioner Raka Sandi confirmed the meeting. “The KPU audience at the time had focused on delivering the Pilkada 2020 related substance and submitting the KPU invitation regarding the implementation of the KPU Rapim which was held 13-16. November 2021, ”I Dewa told Liputan6.com. “In addition, the stages of preparation of the KPU for the implementation of the general elections of 2024 and the regional chief’s elections have also been transmitted,” he continued. He also said the discussion with Jokowi and the KPU was about the 2024 election schedule. “Regarding the options for the day and date of the 2024 general election and the election of the regional leader, this was also briefly communicated at that time,” I Dewa explained. However, he is hesitant to conclude that the KPU and the government, in this case President Jokowi, came to a conclusion in the 2024 election. “I did not conclude this. Because there are also some contributions that still need to be considered further. We will discuss them later at the KPU meeting. Indeed, in 2024, the general and regional elections will have held the same year. ”said I Dewa.

The question of postponing the elections from 2024 to 2027 is currently the subject of discussions on social networks. The uncertainty in the implementation of the legislative elections of 2024 presented public opinion on the possibility of this Democratic party being postponed.

