The dirt engulfing Westminster makes our Knesset appear relatively principled

The British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently embroiled in a seemingly endless stream of sordid financial disclosures, some of which, it seems to me, overshadow even the worst excesses of Israeli political corruption.

Many Conservative MPs, and some Labor MPs, have been revealed accepting gifts – including expensive tickets to sporting events and, in at least one case, substantial direct payments – from the gaming industry and then lobbying against legislative restrictions on the industry.

It turned out that a top Tory MP was receiving thousands of pounds a month from a healthcare company that won COVID-related contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds, after representing him during discussions with the minister concerned. exposed, the government first sought to change the ethics rules of parliament so that it was not suspended, and to undermine the parliamentary commissioner responsible for investigating such abuses. Amid the outrage that followed, including from fellow Conservative MPs, he finally resigned 12 days ago.

He was reported that the former government attorney general, a sitting Member of Parliament, has earned over $ 6 million ($ 8.1 million) over the past 15 years working in the private sector as a lawyer, including on behalf of a foreign leader who is under investigation by the UK government for corruption. In the era of COVID, he has done some of his private legal work from the Caribbean, while voting by proxy. He is also said to have rented his house in London, which was partly bought with taxpayer funds.

The former attorney general is hardly the only MP to earn a lot of money outside of parliament; it turns out that about one in four Conservative MPs, and many opposition MPs, have second job, Which one is not illegal in the UK system.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself tried to avoid revealing who had initially helped him pay a refurbishment from his Downing Street apartment which cost more than six times the official budget, while still fighting allegations that he furthered the business interests of a lover when he was mayor of London.

But for this ex-Briton, the most astonishing of all was the revelation that government party donors, if they donate just enough money, can reasonably expect to be awarded a life peerage – that is, a lifetime seat – in the House of Lords, the second “upper” chamber of parliament. The Lords, whose current 783 appointed members, consisting mostly of life and hereditary peers, outnumber the House of Commons (and only second behind the Chinese National People’s Congress), have extensive rights to amend and, in some cases, even reject adopted legislation. by the elected members of the Commons.

Specifically, most of the men (all men) who have served as the Conservative Party’s senior treasurer (tasked with increasing its fundraising) over the past 20 years, and who have donated over $ 3 million ($ 4 million) each at party coffers, got a seat in the Lords. Next in line, by the way, is Tel Aviv-born Sir Ehud Sheleg, who donated $ 3.8million to the party (and whose brother has Featured in a binary options scandal of which Sir Ehud has denied all knowledge).

The mountain of sleaze served to revive the fortunes of the opposition Labor Party – which was devastated by Johnson’s Tories in the 2019 general election, when mired in anti-Semitism under ousted leader Jeremy Corbyn – but now advance in opinion polls.

Meanwhile, back home

Watching from Jerusalem this daily avalanche of scandals can only invite comparison and contrast with our political standards, our ethics and our financial violations.

To put it bluntly, can you imagine the outcry here if it was shown that MPs were serving as paid lobbyists for business entities and interest groups, and / or spending a large portion of their workweek on their businesses? private, and / or bought their seats in parliament?

The Israeli system is far from perfect. Too many parties choose their MPs according to the whims and preferences of their leaders; these chosen legislators are not directly, individually, elected by us or accountable to us, their constituents. And while it would be unthinkable for an MP to buy their Knesset seat almost openly – like a Tory party treasurer – it is certainly not always clear what interests, strengths or other qualities drive a particular party leader. to place a particular potential MP at the top of the party list, and what legislation could subsequently be defended or challenged because of the particular interests of those MPs.

But we have strict rules prohibiting Knesset members from taking second jobs or receiving payments from business entities. Our campaign finance laws are getting tougher. And MPs are deeply limited in terms of the gifts they are allowed to receive. Even expensive pens are out of order (as Ehud Olmert discovered) – not to mention the $ 40,000 bracelets.

Which finally brings us to Netanyahu’s trial. It should not be a source of pride that following the convictions of a president and a former prime minister, and that several other former prime ministers have been the subject of inquiries for alleged corruption, another former Prime Minister be tried: for the alleged illicit and lucrative advancement of the business interests of the magnate, to the detriment of the public and to his personal political advantage; for allegedly seeking to illegally distort media coverage in his favor; and for taking an alleged industrial-level offer of illicit giveaways.

But as slow as the system here is, and as cumbersome and inflammatory as the process is, how many other democracies have in fact demonstrated over the decades that everyone, including senior politicians and those in the highest office , is equal before their laws and held accountable where appropriate?

