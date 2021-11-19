Imran sees EVM as the panacea for all poll ills





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) could solve all problems related to elections in Pakistan, recalling that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and a judicial commission had recommended their use in the past.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a portal for overseas Pakistanis to digitally apply and verify their proxies, Imran said the EVM legislation was made possible after the National Authority for Database and Registration (NADRA) facilitated the use of technology during elections.

The Prime Minister’s speech came a day after the government succeeded in pushing through several bills in a joint session of parliament, including those paving the way for the next general election to be held via the EVMs and allowing Pakistanis living abroad to vote in the polls of 2023..

The prime minister said technology had completely changed the world and not using it at that time was just foolishness. “EVMs are functional all over the world and can also solve all problems related to elections in Pakistan,” Imran said.

“About 1.5 million votes were rejected in the last election, which could have been saved if the VPDs had been used,” he said. “EVMs will also help put an end to false voting practices,” he said, adding that the ECP in 2008 and a judicial commission in 2015 recommended the use of EVMs.

The Prime Minister highly commended the 9 million Pakistanis overseas for their contribution to supporting the national economy by sending $ 30 billion in funds. He said overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote would allow them to control governments.

“Every government will be forced to value Pakistanis overseas because [now] they or they [the Pakistan expatriates] can vote [in the elections]. When they vote, they will elect a government, which will make their lives easier, ”the Prime Minister said.

He added that in a democracy, voters control their government by their votes. “As the Pakistanis overseas numbered around 9 million, governments will be forced to properly assess them,” Imran told the hearing.

The prime minister said the country would not have needed any facility or loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it had properly harnessed the potential of Pakistanis overseas. “But unfortunately, we never saw them as an asset, but rather made their lives more difficult,” he noted.

“Due to a corrupt system and practices, Pakistanis overseas have to face losses or lose their properties due to illegal occupation,” he said. “The real potential of expatriates is their investment, but the country has never valued them and provided them with the requisite ease.

“Now the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government granted the right to vote to expatriates ”, he continued, reiterating the determination of his government to bring more comfort in the life of Pakistan overseas, which had supported the country in times of distress.

Referring to the opposition’s protest against the legislation during the joint session of parliament on Wednesday, the prime minister said that “yesterday’s drama” was also aimed at preventing Pakistanis overseas from obtaining the right to vote.

He mentioned that the PTI government had called for an open ballot in the Senate elections to stop the use of the money, but that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ) opposed it despite the fact that the party decision had no benefit from the open ballot proposal.

He stressed that those who wish to take advantage of the old system would never let any change happen. He mentioned the resistance the government faced when it tried to automate the operation of utility stores and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide transparency.

Expanding on the benefits of the technology, he said the government will launch a “tracking and tracing system” next week to verify actual production numbers. “Such a system will discourage tax evasion and properly control large companies like cement, sugar and cigarettes,” he said.

About the portal, Imran said that the process of developing the portal for digital proxy verification was started after a foreign Pakistani from Greece pointed out the problem. He pointed out that around 75,000 expatriates have to travel to Pakistan every year to verify proxies.

“This portal will save time and money for overseas Pakistanis, who will also be able to track the status of their requests,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the PTI government had previously launched an inheritance certificate service for overseas Pakistanis and reiterated his government’s determination to continue to facilitate the expatriate community.

He said the Foreign Ministry has also asked embassies, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help Pakistani workers, adding that expats can also directly highlight their problem on the portal. of the recently launched Minister of Foreign Affairs.

LB surveys

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the party’s political committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the party’s top leadership to prepare for the upcoming local elections and prepare in such a way as to help the party win the next general election.

The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin and Amir Kayani. The meeting discussed the current political situation and administrative issues.

From the outset, the Prime Minister congratulated the party leadership for the legislation adopted during the joint session on Wednesday. Speaking of future goals, Imran underlined the gradual holding of elections for local bodies at trade union council and trade union council levels.

Imran called on party leaders to organize the campaign for the local elections. Sources said the prime minister stressed that the next goal is to run such a campaign for LB polls that could prepare the party for the next general election.

He further ordered that party officials and organizations across the country be activated before elections to local bodies. He stressed the need to form teams at the grassroots level, which have remained ready for the next general elections, in addition to the LB election campaign.

Imran stressed that the provincial branches of the party in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be strengthened with the help of the provincial governments. He added that lawmakers who intend to contest the upcoming elections on PTI tickets should be given preference in development funds and programs.

According to the sources, the prime minister had already issued instructions regarding the inclusion of prominent figures from Sindh and Punjab in the party. He also asked the party leadership to keep him informed of the preparations for the LB elections.

The meeting also discussed the issue of inflation and the measures taken to deal with it. The Prime Minister told participants that inflation is expected to fall by the end of the year. He also said that the PTI would win the next general election based on its performance.

