Bennett thanks Erdogan for freeing Israeli couple, in very first call between them





On her very first phone call withPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the turkish leader Thursday for his “personal involvement” in the release of an Israeli couple arrested and detained for more than a week in Istanbul. Bennett expressed his gratitude to Erdogan “for his personal involvement in the return of Natali and Mordy Oknin to Israel,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the handling of the matter by the Turkish side, at all levels, in recent days, in order to resolve the issue.” Bennett said the release of the Oknins was “a humanitarian issue” which has now been resolved and “praised the lines of communication between the two countries, which have been effective and discreet in times of crisis.” Bennett’s office told AFP it was the first such contact between an Israeli prime minister and Erdogan since 2013. No reading was immediately available from Erdogan’s office, who until Thursday had reserved his personal communication with the new Israeli government for President Isaac Herzog. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions The Oknins were released from Turkish prison on Wednesday evening after eight days of detention for suspected espionage and returned to Israel on a private jet sent by the government to take them home. Israel firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the Oknin, both bus drivers for the Egged company, were spies. Natali had featured in advertising campaigns for Egged over the years, and their co-workers dismissed the idea that they were involved in espionage as ridiculous. Natali and Mordy Oknin, who were held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage, speak to reporters hours after their release at their home in Modiin on November 18, 2021 (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit) The development ended a saga that involved concrete fears of staying in a Turkish prison for many years. Anonymous political sources told public broadcaster Kan that their release did not imply any deal with Ankara. There has been no official statement from Turkish officials. Turkey’s private DHA news agency reported that a Turkish citizen who was arrested with the couple was also released, apparently referring to their guide. The Foreign Office sent a jet, along with two senior consular officials, to bring the couple back, and they arrived in Israel shortly after 6 a.m. They then headed to their home in Modiin, where they were greeted by crowds of relatives and supporters, many of whom wore T-shirts printed with a photo of the couple. The couple were arrested in Istanbul last week after photographing Erdogans Palace in Istanbul on a tour and sending the photo to their family. The media said thousands of tourists, including Israelis, regularly took photos of the palace. Initial hopes that the misunderstanding would be quickly dispelled were dashed last week when a judge ordered their detention for an additional 20 days on suspicion of espionage. The delicate diplomacy to secure their release was complicated by the fact that neither government currently has an ambassador in the other country due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem. AFP contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/bennett-thanks-erdogan-for-releasing-israeli-couple-in-first-ever-call-between-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos