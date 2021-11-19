Politics
Center decided to repeal three agricultural laws, says Narendra Modi in speech to the nation
It comes nearly a year after farmers gathered to protest the three controversial laws in Delhi and across the country. Prime Minister said laws will be repealed by the end of the month during Parliament’s winter session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Union government would repeal the three new agricultural laws. ANI
In a landmark decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Center would repeal the three farm laws and called on protesting farmers to return home. It comes nearly a year after farmers gathered to protest the three controversial farm laws in Delhi and across the country. Modi said the laws will be repealed by the end of the month during the winter session of parliament.
The announcement comes in Gurpurab, when the anniversary of the birth of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak is celebrated.
#LOOK | We have decided to repeal the 3 agricultural laws, the procedure will begin during the session of Parliament which begins this month. I urge farmers to come home to their families and start over: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N
ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021
“The majority of farmers are small-scale farmers. And to help them we have taken a multi-faceted approach to seed technology, crop insurance schemes. We presented the three agricultural bills for the benefit of small farmers, many farmers across the country have welcomed it. I am grateful to them, ”said the Prime Minister.
Modi pointed out that three agricultural laws have been made to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that this is a demand of farmers, economists and agricultural experts.
The prime minister said the BJP-led Center had failed to convince farmers and stressed that a part of them continued to oppose even when the government tried to educate and inform them.
“We did our best to explain to the farmers. We were even ready to change the laws, suspend them too. The case also reached the Supreme Court,” he added.
“We haven’t been able to explain to our farmers. Now is not the time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken back the farm laws. We are repealing the farm laws.” the Prime Minister said, adding that the Center would withdraw these three bills during the next winter session of Parliament.
“One crore lakh was given to the farmers as compensation. Bima and pension were provided. There was also a direct transfer of benefits to the farmers,” he added.
The government also decided to implement zero budget natural agriculture, to make PSM more efficient and solve other problems. “A committee to be formed which will include, from the Center, representatives of the State, farmers, scientists, economists. Our government will continue to work for farmers,” added the Prime Minister.
The national secretary general of the BJP immediately after the announcement took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “history will always mark this sentence.”
,! …. PM arenarendramodi
History will always mark this sentence. Friends and foes will always remember this phrase today.
– BL Santhosh (@blsanthosh) November 19, 2021
“Will not immediately withdraw its protest”: farmers
In early reactions from farmers, farm chief Rakesh Tikat, who appeared as the face of the protest, tweeted that the farmers would not withdraw their agitation immediately and would continue until the laws were repealed by parliament.
“With the MSP, the government should also discuss other farmers’ issues,” Tikat said in a Hindi tweet.
,
MSP -: @RakeshTikaitBKU#FarmersProtest
Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 19, 2021
Meanwhile, the Ugrahan faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement to repeal the three controversial agricultural laws.
“This is a good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Gurupurab,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, head of the Ugrahan faction of BKU. PTI.
On the Prime Minister’s call for protesting farmers to return home, Ugrahan said: “The farmers’ unions will come together and decide the future course of action.”
BKU (Ugrahan) is the largest of all the farmers’ unions protesting and demonstrating at the Tikri border. The Ugraan faction of the BKU has a significant presence throughout the Punjab.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement on Friday.
Good news! Thanks to PM arenarendramodi ji for having acceded to the demands of each Punjabi and repealed the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure that the central government will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah
Capt Amarinder Singh (@capt_amainder) November 19, 2021
Various farmers’ unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand the repeal of three agricultural laws.
The three laws of 2020 Farmers’ Trade and Production (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 has divided the nation, leading to farmer-led unrest across the country over the past year.
The main fear among farmers was that the laws would eventually abolish the Center-guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) on certain crops, leaving them at the mercy of big business.
