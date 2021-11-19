President Joko Widodo’s motorcycle and outfit join GIIAS 2021





Suara.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) managed to attract attention when he performed in an exciting way on the circuit of Mandalika, Praya, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). At that time, he was trying out the track with his favorite ride, the Kawasaki W175 modified by Katros Garage. Now, for car lovers who want to listen attentively to all kinds of outfits worn by President Joko Widodo on the Mandalika circuit, please visit GIIAS 2021. The outfits and motorcycles worn by the Indonesian Head of State are on display at the Parjo stand, ICE BSD City in Hall 3. President Jokowi as he tested the Mandalika circuit with a Kawasaki W175. (Photo by Agus Suparto, photographer to President Joko Widodo) The following is a price list for Jokowi’s outfits during the Mandalika Circuit test, Lombok, which is quoted from the Instagram social media account. Good Indonesian. Read also:

All-new Honda BR-V gets in a rush for consumers at GIIAS 2021 List of President Joko Widodo’s outfits during a performance on the Mandalika circuit: 1. Jacket The jacket worn by President Joko Widodo is branded Rabbit & Wheels. This leather jacket, dominated by black and white, comes from Bandung in West Java. And for the price it is priced at Rp. 1,465,000 2. Pants The pants worn by President Joko Widodo come from Cimahi in West Java. Branded Continmoto type “Osiris riding pants”. Read also:

Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro, Fierce Modification Concept at GIIAS Stadium 2021 These black pants with a small white pattern are priced at IDR 855,000. 3. Gloves The gloves come from Tangerang City, Banten and are worth 375,000 IDR. 4. Shoes The shoes worn by President Joko Widodo come from the city of Bandung in West Java. These shoes are branded “Project Nah”. For the type, the YAS Flexknit 3.0 Carbon Black. The price is IDR 415,000. 5. Helm The helmet used by President Joko Widodo is RSV Helmet, for its type, the RSV half face SV300. Native of Bandung, West Java. This helmet is priced at Rp. 610,000.

