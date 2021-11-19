Politics
Ecological civilization flourishes under Xi’s vision
The Chinese Communist Party, with CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping among its members, has made unprecedented efforts in the history of human development to promote the institutional design of ecological civilization, according to a document. Xi promoted a concept of balanced and sustainable development characterized by a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.
Since the 18th National Party Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has made greater efforts than ever in favor of ecological civilization, according to a landmark resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century .
“The whole Party and the whole nation have become more aware and active in the pursuit of green development, and have made significant progress in building a beautiful China,” said the document, which was released on Tuesday and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC. Central Committee, held in Beijing from November 8 to 11.
The 18th CPC National Congress was the key to advancing China’s environmental governance, said Qian Yong, director of the Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Ecological Civilization.
“The building of an ecological civilization and the institutional systems of environmental protection have been promoted in an accelerated manner since then,” he said.
The congress saw the ecological civilization enshrined in the CCP Constitution. In addition to giving high priority to ecological development, the congress is committed to integrating ecological civilization into all aspects of economic, political, cultural and social progress.
Qian said the Chinese government has advocated and worked to advance ecological civilization against the backdrop of severe challenges presented by industrialization, such as environmental pollution and degradation of ecosystems.
In 2017, Xi said in his report to the 19th CPC National Congress that building an ecological civilization is vital to supporting China’s development.
“We must realize that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and act on this understanding, implement our fundamental national policy of resource conservation and environmental protection, and cherish the environment as we cherish our own life, ”Xi said.
In 2018, ecological civilization was included in the country’s constitution. At a national conference on the protection of ecology and the environment that set the tone that year, Xi Jinping’s reflection on ecological civilization was officially established.
Addressing the national conference, Xi said China will encourage coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization.
The country will devote more energy to promoting ecological civilization and solving environmental problems, supported by the political advantages of the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC and the socialist system, as well as the achievements made over the past 40 years. reform and opening up. , he noted.
Through the efforts of the CCP, a series of institutions for building an ecological civilization have been established in the country, according to the recent landmark resolution.
“We have promoted the application of red lines for ecological conservation, defined benchmarks for the quality of the environment, imposed caps on the use of resources and launched a whole series of pioneering initiatives which will be of fundamental importance and large-scale, ”he said.
He said China has effective systems in place in many areas, including performance assessment and accountability for ecological conservation, compensation for ecological conservation, and designation of chiefs of rivers, lakes and of forests.
Hu Kanping, a researcher at the China Association for the Research and Promotion of Ecological Civilization, said people could hardly find another country like China that has its central leadership vigorously promoting a high-level design for ecological civilization.
