After stopping nickel exports, President Jokowi is ready to stop bauxite and copper exports

DRAWING. President Joko Widodo opened the Kompas 100 CEO Forum which was held virtually from the State Palace on Thursday (21/1).

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo stressed that Indonesia will continue its downstream mining sector policy, even though it is currently facing opposition from European countries at the WTO World Trade Organization forum.

President Joko Widodo’s statement was delivered to leaders of large Indonesian companies during the Kompas 100 CEO Forum, which took place in a hybrid fashion from the State Palace and the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

“If Indonesia stops exports of bauxite, copper, tin and rare earth concentrates, you can imagine how Indonesia’s foreign exchange could increase. It’s a strategy, we have to be the same, don’t complain, we can’t export when commodity prices go up, “he said. The president delivering a speech.

On this occasion, the President underlined that the downstream mining sector policy would be continued. According to the president, Indonesia’s nickel exports have now been halted to support downstream policies, although this policy is currently being brought by European Union countries to the WTO forum.

The president also said that at the last high-level conference of G20 countries, many heads of state expressed Indonesia’s policy to stop nickel exports. “I say that Indonesia wants to open up as many job opportunities in the country as possible with this downstream policy,” he said.

According to the president, if the mining concentrates are sent abroad, they will create many employment opportunities.

“But, if you want to cooperate with Indonesia to produce semi-finished products, come on, we are open to investment here, we are not closing. But if you send raw materials, stop, don’t think that Indonesia wants to do it, ”the president said.

The president pointed out that after nickel exports stop, bauxite exports will be stopped next year when smelters are ready. In this way, the president hopes to open up employment opportunities, industrialization.

After bauxite, next year copper exports will be halted, especially when the Gresik smelter in East Java is ready for operation. “Exports will be stopped,” the president said.

According to the president, Indonesia wants to add value from mining products and create as many jobs as possible in the country.

According to the president, other countries are aware of this, so whether they like it or not, they must invest or partner with Indonesia, please invest by themselves and cooperate with the private sector or Indonesian state-owned enterprises .

“Not to mention being brought to the WTO in any way, we will fight it,” said the president

The president set an example by stopping the export of nickel and nickel ore and turning them into steel, there will be added value up to 10 times.

“This item has a high export jump of (commodity) until the end of this year it could be $ 20 billion. Only from the nickel stop because in October 2021 it was already of $ 16.5 billion.

If you add the others, it could be $ 35 billion. Once bauxite and copper have the same impact, the trade and current account will continue to improve, ”he said.

According to the president, steel imports have caused a very high trade deficit with China because of this steel.

For example, in 2018 it was minus US $ 18.4 billion, down in 2020 from minus US $ 7.85 billion for steel and nickel that were turned into commodities.

Next in 2021 minus just $ 1.5 billion, next year the president is sure there will be a trade surplus with China.

“2022 is sure there will be a trade surplus with China,” President Jokowi said.

