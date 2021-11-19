Boris Johnson’s revised rail plan faces backlash in northern England

Boris Johnson has unveiled a significant cut to his two flagship high-speed rail projects in the north of England to save tens of billions of pounds in spending in exchange for more modest improvements that angered local leaders .

The British Prime Minister is cutting two-thirds of the section of the HS2 that connects Birmingham to Leeds and is toning down plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail, a project to improve links between cities in the region.

The changes, announced as part of the government’s £ 96bn integrated rail plan, will hit Leeds and Bradford hardest and threaten to undermine the government’s upgrade program.

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, joined the Prime Minister’s chorus on Thursday for breaking his promise to provide full high-speed rail links to the north of England.

“HS2 has always been a white elephant, but as far as the east coast is concerned, it is now a white elephant with a missing leg,” he told the House of Commons. “We were promised it would reduce congestion on the east coast mainline as it would go to Leeds. Where is this promise?

However, some of the smaller improvements were welcomed by transport campaign groups, who argued that they would bring significant gains to local transport more quickly.

The government said the plan consists of £ 54bn in spending on rail and local transport in the Midlands and North and £ 42bn already earmarked for HS2 phases from London to the West Midlands and Crewe.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a group of civic and business leaders, estimated that the integrated rail plan represented a reduction of £ 36 billion from the cost of the full HS2 and their vision for the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The plan marks a massive reduction in HS2, to which the prime minister pledged “in full” as recently as last year.

The program was first sold – over ten years ago – as an alternative to a third runway at Heathrow that would depart Scotland and join the existing high-speed rail link to Europe, but no longer has no connection with either.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the eastern part of HS2, which would have linked Birmingham to Leeds, would be largely scrapped. Instead, this part of the line will only run to East Midlands Parkway, a station near Nottingham.

The Treasury had become increasingly concerned about the delays and increasing costs of the project. Successive reports from public spending watchdogs have warned that there was little clarity on the price, which had already reached at least £ 100bn.

The first phase of the line, from London to Birmingham, is under construction, but a National Audit Office report last year warned that only 5-10% of planning for the second phase beyond Birmingham was complete.

Large parts of the eastern section presented a great engineering challenge as they had to pass through old coal mines and through large population centers while plying the motorway network a dozen times.

Instead, Network Rail, which manages the existing rail infrastructure, will take control of a series of improvements on the old lines.

Ministers said the plan would mean doubling or tripling passenger capacity on many routes.

But for some lines, this will be a much lower increase than they would have had under the previous strategy. The passenger capacity on the London-Leeds line will now be only half of what it would have been if the eastern branch of HS2 had been fully built.

Instead, Leeds will be offered consolations, including the electrification of the Midland main line which connects London to Leeds via Nottingham and Sheffield, as well as an initial investment of £ 200million in a new network of £ 2 billion city tram for the city. “At the moment, Leeds is the largest city in Western Europe with no metro or tram,” a government official said.

Tony Travers, director of a research group at the London School of Economics, said there would be “winners and losers even in the north”.

“It won’t bring as much capacity and speed as the original HS2 would have in many places, but in some cases it will make upgrades to their existing railroad that are better than the HS2 and will arrive. faster assuming everything can be delivered. “

Paul Tuohy, managing director of Campaign for Better Transport, said there was “a lot to welcome,” including commitments to local transport such as the Leeds metro, which would make a “real difference in commuting. “. “Improvements need to be implemented as quickly and inexpensively as possible,” he added.

Shapps highlighted the travel time savings with Birmingham to Nottingham dropping from 75 minutes to 26 minutes, while the York to Manchester trip would go from 83 minutes to 55 minutes.

But the changes were greeted with fury by MPs and business leaders in the North.

“What the leaders of the North had proposed was an economically transformational vision,” said Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. “What we have is, as always, second class.”

“Today’s announcement of the integrated rail plan is a betrayal of the North and a betrayal of the government’s promise to upgrade,” said Tracy Brabin, Labor Mayor of West Yorkshire. “This is not a leveling up.”

Bradford will be hardest hit by the decision to cut Northern Powerhouse Rail’s plans.

The original vision for the project, which included a complete new line from Leeds to Manchester costing £ 39 billion, will be replaced by a hybrid model.

The new £ 17.2 billion program will involve a new line from Manchester to Marsden near Huddersfield, but will only see upgrades to the existing Transpennine line from there to Leeds.

The hybrid model is still expected to cut journey times from Leeds to Manchester from 53 minutes to 33 minutes, almost the 29 minutes it would have taken with a brand new high-speed route.

advised

But the route will bypass Bradford, which the local council says has the worst train connections of any major city in England.

Lord Jim O’Neill, a former Tory cabinet minister who is vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the announcement was “clearly sad” for the people of Bradford.

In compensation, the existing line between Bradford and Leeds will be upgraded, cutting journey time in half to 12 minutes. Despite this, O’Neill said that for a city of over half a million people, it “found itself left out again. . . it doesn’t make a lot of sense ”.

The government also announced it was spending £ 3.5bn to upgrade the east coast main line from London to York and Edinburgh.