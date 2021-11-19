Politics
There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all China policy
The United States likes to think of itself as the center of the universe, a country whose leadership is essential for the world to turn on the right axis. But in the corridors of power in Washington, DC, U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that China will soon replace the United States as the world’s supreme power. The entire US national security apparatus, which has been entangled in the quicksand of the Middle East for so long, is now on track to refocus its resources and personnel on the Chinese challenge.
Concentration is not the same as hyperventilation, however. Focus is a realistic and responsible attempt at an established power to monitor the activity of a rising competitor. Hyperventilation is a form of desperation that can lead to misplaced spending, overly responsive policy choices, and tunnel vision, where other emerging threats or opportunities pass by without even a glance.
Unfortunately, the United States is flirting with the latter path. U.S. officials wake up in the morning thinking about China and fall asleep at the end of the day with nightmares about Chinese President Xi Jinping conquering the world as if global political art is a game of risk. China’s military development and the growth in its defense budget, a predictable by-product of a 12-fold increase in the Chinese economy since the turn of the century, is treated like a moment close to Sputnik this leaves America’s defenses worse off. U.S. defense circles now assume a Chinese invasion of Taiwan will occur somewhere this decade– and that any war on the Autonomous Island will likely end on China’s terms.
China is also having an impact on the domestic debate in the United States. Nowadays, many initiatives are discussed in the context of how they will improve Washington’s ability to compete with Beijing economically and strategically. President Joe Biden, for example, sells his $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as a big win against China. “We’re about to radically change things,” Biden said this week as he sold the package to the American public. “Because of this law, next year will be the first year in 20 years that US infrastructure investment will grow faster than China’s.” If there is one subject that unifies a normally divided ring road, it is the need to be tough with Beijing in all areas.
Hard, however, is not necessarily smart – and not all Chinese political options flouting around the aether should be treated as equally brilliant.
Investing in science, research and development to maintain Washington’s technological lead is a cause worth pursuing. Seeking to diversify U.S. supply chains, both to provide more flexibility for U.S. manufacturers and to reduce reliance on China for critical supplies, is a common sense approach. like the European Union also work towards. However, a full decoupling of the American and Chinese economies, which a total of $ 35.6 trillion represent 42 percent of the total wealth of the world, cement the international community into rigid blocks and cause biting turbulence in global financial markets.
Reorganize a segment of the US intelligence community and creation of a mission center in China, as CIA Director William Burns did, is an inexpensive way to increase Washington’s understanding of the makeup, internal debates, and political trajectory of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Yet using this information and thoughtfully reacting to CPP decisions without an honest assessment of the costs and benefits of a particular course of action can potentially backfire and limit any existing opportunity for a constructive working relationship. between Washington and Beijing.
Reiterating US opposition to the forced reunification of Taiwan remains appropriate. Corn provide Taiwan with an explicit US security guarantee, or officially recognizing the island as an independent country is too far a bridge and would likely trigger the very scenario that U.S. officials should strive to avoid: a direct military confrontation between the world’s two largest economies (which have also nuclear weapons).
U.S. officials should continue to encourage their Indo-Pacific allies and partners to take ownership of their own security, strengthening the region’s ability to prevent China from becoming a Eurasian hegemony. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines should have the option of purchasing American weapons, such as coastal radars, air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, and anti-submarine reconnaissance assets. , to complicate the prospects of a Chinese assault. But stiffening the backbone of China’s neighbors doesn’t mean the United States is throwing in the towel on dialogue, stopping results-oriented summits like the one that took place this week between Biden and Xi, or forgo the kind of small-scale diplomacy that can lead to mutually acceptable deals (no matter the size these agreements are).
In short: a single policy towards China is inadequate for the challenge presented by Beijing. On issues like the South China Sea and human rights, China will remain a fierce competitor (if not an outright antagonist). On others, such as trade and the environment, the Asian giant could prove to be a semi-cooperative partner. The United States needs to develop a policy that accommodates all of these different scenarios, no matter how one-dimensional the Chinese debate at home is.
Daniel R. DePetris is a member of Defense Priorities and Foreign Affairs Columnist for News week.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.
