BIG announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Guru Nanak Jayanti: three contentious agricultural laws will be overturned | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 a.m. on Friday, in which he made a major announcement that his government has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws. “We have taken the big decision to repeal the three agricultural laws,” the Prime Minister said during his speech to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi said the three laws were passed for the benefit of farmers, but “we could not convince some of the farmers despite all efforts.”

“A part of them opposed the agricultural laws, even as we tried to educate them, to inform them. In view of this, we repeal the agricultural laws”, added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also described several measures taken by the NDA government for the well-being of the country’s poor and farmers. “During my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by farmers. I have given the utmost importance to ‘krishi vikas’ (development of farmers),” said the prime minister.

“We have been working to provide farmers with reasonably priced seeds and facilities such as micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to the increase in agricultural production. strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, attracted more farmers, “the prime minister said. .

The Prime Minister went on to say that his government has worked hard to ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work and has taken many measures. “We have strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We have not only increased the MSP, but we have also set up record government procurement centers. Our government procurement has broken the record for decades,” said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said that to overcome the challenges of the country’s small farmers, his government has been working all over the place on seeds, insurance, markets and savings. “In addition to good quality seeds, the government has also put farmers in contact with facilities such as neem coated urea, soil health card, micro-irrigation,” he added.

Referring to “Fasal Bima Yojana”, the prime minister said he also helped farmers. A crore of Rs was given to the farmers as compensation, and the bima and pension were also provided. There has been a transfer of direct benefits also to farmers, the prime minister said.

He added that the rural market infrastructure has been strengthened and the minimum support price (MSP) has been raised. 1,000 mandis have been connected to e-mandis, giving them a platform to sell their products all over the country.

“The agriculture budget has also increased fivefold, with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore spent annually,” Prime Minister Modi said.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also appealed to the farmers to end their agitation and return home. start the procedure during the session of Parliament which begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and start over, Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi began his remarks by extending his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. “It is fortunate that the Kartarpir corridor has reopened after an interval of a year and a half,” the prime minister said in his speech to the nation.

“Guru Nanak ji had said ‘Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea’. This means that only by taking the path of service to the nation that life can turn out well. Our government has worked with this direction. of service, to make people’s lives easy, ” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will later inaugurate key irrigation-related projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Later today, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to Jhansi for the “Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv”.

During this event, he will officially hand over the Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite designed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for Navy Ships to the Indian Navy.

The last time the Prime Minister addressed the nation, it was right after India made history by becoming only the second country after China to reach the billion mark for COVID vaccines. 19 in October.

Earlier this week, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor – the road leading to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan – was reopened, just days before Guru Nanak’s birthday. Travel on the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March 2020, when Pakistan imposed restrictions on travel from India after the Covid outbreak.

