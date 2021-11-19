Trump endorses Gosar a day after being censored for violent video targeting AOC and Biden





By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar just a day after the House passed a resolution censuring the Arizona Republican and removing him from his committee duties.

“Congressman Paul Gosar has been a staunch supporter of our America First program, and more importantly, the United States. Paul is a well-respected congressman in Arizona, strong on crime, borders, our military and our veterans, ”the former president said in a statement. “He continually fights for lower taxes, fewer regulations and our great, but besieged, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my complete and total approval! “

Gosar’s censorship on Wednesday represented a major rebuke to lawmakers for posting a photoshopped anime video on social media showing him appearing to kill Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. The final vote was 223-207.

Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted with all Democrats in favor of the resolution. Gosar removed the video after being criticized but did not apologize. And about an hour after being censored, Gosar retweeted a congratulatory tweet that also included the video.

A censure resolution is the harshest form of punishment in the House, and robbing committee members deprives them of a powerful platform to influence legislation and give a voice to voters’ priorities. The episode underscores and threatens to escalate growing tensions and growing mistrust between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

GOP Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who voted against the resolution but condemned Gosar for the video, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” Thursday night: “Congressman Gosar owes AOC an apology. , quite frankly. This kind of rhetoric that we keep seeing – and it is the far right and far left fringes of our society and elected officials – it is detrimental to the future of our children and our country, and it really has to stop.

“We need strong people with strong minds, strong backs, who are ready to oppose it,” she continued. “The censorship vote was actually more than that, it was also to strip him of his commissions.”

Gosar has aligned himself closely with Trump – who remains a very popular figure in the party – while running for reelection in a deeply conservative district.

“Thank you President Trump for this honor. I am honored to have won your support and that of the American people. Our struggle to bring this nation back to greatness is more daunting than ever with the current administration, ”Gosar tweeted Thursday. “Together we will save America.”

But while the former president is expected to maintain a prolific schedule of campaign rallies to boost Republicans in next year’s midterm elections, some of his aides and allies warn there may be areas of the country where he could now be encouraged to keep his distance.

The “stay away strategy,” as one aide previously described it, would involve Trump avoiding states or districts where a confluence of factors – such as his popularity and demographic makeup – could mean his presence could sabotage Republican chances.

This story has been updated with comments from GOP Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

