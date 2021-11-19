Politics
Farm Laws News: Center to overturn 3 farm laws, PM Modi urges protesting farmers to return home
Addressing the nation on the occasion of the Gurpurab, Prime Minister Modi said the three laws will be repealed during the winter session of parliament which begins later this month.
“The three laws were in the interest of the farmers but we could not convince some of them despite our best efforts,” said the Prime Minister, adding that he was not blaming anyone. auspicious day.
He said the three laws, against which tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting vigorously for over a year, were passed to empower farmers, especially small farmers.
The move comes just ahead of state polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where protests against the farms are expected to hurt the BJP’s electoral fortunes.
“There may have been gaps in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, which is as clear as the light of diya, to some of our fellow farmers,” Modi said.
What awaits us
Since the three farm bills have already been enacted, the government will have to formally introduce three new bills to repeal the old ones and pass them through both Houses.
The three disputed bills are: the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Agreement on Price Insurance and Farmers’ Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection), 2020 and trade and commerce of agricultural products (promotion and facilitation) Invoice.
In his speech, the Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s measures in favor of small farmers.
“I have known the difficulties of farmers, the challenges very closely during my five decades of public life,” he said.
SKM, Congrès, Amarinder react
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for 40 agricultural unions, welcomed the announcement and said it would hold a meeting and decide what to do next.
“Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to enter into force within the required parliamentary procedures,” SKM said in a statement.
The announcement was welcomed by the Ugrahan faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is one of the agricultural unions protesting at the Tikri border.
“This is a good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Gurupurab,” said BKU (Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.
The opposition party Congress congratulated the farmers, saying their satyagraha forced “arrogance to bow its head.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “With their satyagraha, the country’s annadata have bowed their heads in arrogance. Congratulations on this victory over injustice.”
The Shiv Sena and NCP, which share power with the Maharashtra Congress, said the government must finally bow to the restless farmers.
Former Punjabi chief minister Amarinder Singh was among the first to welcome the announcement. ” Excellent news ! Thank you to the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for having acceded to the demands of each Punjabi and for having repealed the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central government will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! “Singh said in a tweet.
Singh recently left Congress and the announcement is expected to help seal an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls.
Farm laws will be repealed in next parliamentary session, Prime Minister Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced his government would repeal the three contentious farm laws and called on protesting farmers to return to their fields and homes.
