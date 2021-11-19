Trump defends Gosar after House censors Republican





Former President Donald Trump weighed in to endorse Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, a day after the Republican lawmaker was censored by the House and removed from his committees for sharing an anime video of him depicting him. killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and attacking President Biden.

“Congressman Paul Gosar has been a staunch supporter of our America First program, and more importantly, the United States,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “Paul is a well-respected congressman in Arizona, strong on crime, borders, our military and veterans. He continually fights for lower taxes, fewer regulations and our great, but besieged, second amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Approval! “

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

In a majority party line vote on Wednesday, the House voted to censor Gosar and remove him from its committees after posting a video on Twitter earlier this month representing him and representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, R -Ga., And Lauren Boebert, R -Colo., Attacking a character with Ocasio-Cortez’s face edited on the video. Democrats were united in the vote to censor Gosar, while the only Republicans to vote with Democrats were Reps Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., And Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Along with the GOP’s almost universal opposition to the censorship resolution against Gosar, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Criticized Democrats for subscribing to the ‘rules for you and not for me ”in the House.

Other Republicans criticized Democrats’ efforts to censor Gosar, but admitted the video was “inappropriate.”

“The video was certainly provocative and, in my opinion, inappropriate,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Although he cautioned that the decision to remove Gosar from his committee assignments “continues to set a precedent. extremely dangerous for future congresses “.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 17: Rep. Paul Gosar. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images) ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images))

But some Republicans have expressed frustration with the GOP lawmaker even as the party has mostly united to vote against the censure resolution.

“The leadership is edgy,” a House GOP aide told Fox News. “These little distractions are a waste of energy, childish, unnecessary.”

Gosar defended himself amid the controversy, telling Fox News he “had nothing to do to apologize.”

“I received overwhelming support from fellow Republicans, including Leader McCarthy, for whom I am extremely grateful. Yesterday’s battle was 100% partisan and it reflects the ongoing culture war,” Gosar said in a statement. to Fox News Thursday. “In this case, we didn’t back down and we had no reason to apologize. I put the Republicans in a great position nationally as fighters, instead of capitulating. Conservatives have been overwhelmingly supportive and people appreciate members who stand up and fight for what’s right. “

In an interview with SiriusXMs The Wilkow Majority on Thursday, Gosar said he would have removed the video if Ocasio-Cortez had asked him to.

UNITED STATES – JUNE 30: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“If she would come up to me and tell me – or even pick up my phone number, email me, or call me and say I see where you’re trying to go with this, but could you take it off? I would be happy to do that, “Gosar said.

The video was quickly taken down after it was posted, although Gosar insisted during the interview that he didn’t mean bad.

“I do not espouse violence. I do not marry hurting anyone, whether it is a member of Congress, whether it is a President of the United States, whether it is my own brothers and sisters.” , Gosar said.

