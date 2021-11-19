Boris Johnsons Says Northern Rail Plans Cut Travel Time Criticized by Minister | United Kingdom | New





The initial plan for HS2 was to link London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds with the final stage running HS2 to Manchester and Leeds. However, the Leeds section has been abandoned as part of the new plans.

But now the Prime Minister, 57, has rejected suggestions he has broken promises on Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) “because we are doubling capacity between Manchester and Leeds”, while reducing journey time 55 to 33 minutes. Lord Jim O’Neill, 64, a former Treasury minister who served in the Treasury under ex-Chancellor George Osborne and vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said this morning: Northern MPs, especially on time current, I’m not sure why they did it. The interbank counterpart also questioned Mr Johnson’s claim that the changes would always increase both travel speeds and capacity, he said: “Can someone in government explain how you can get from Manchester to Leeds in 33 minutes and double the capacity? “If Huddersfield at Leeds is on the existing line it’s hard to see how.

“The only way to come full circle is a sophisticated use of digitization, which they claim, but which will be very necessary. “ Phase 1 connecting London and Birmingham is expected to be completed between 2028 and 2031. Then phase 2 to Crewe and Manchester will be completed between 2029 and 2033. The Prime Minister’s plan to deliver the new line between Leeds and Manchester was a key commitment in 2019. READ MORE: German Bank Looks Longingly at UK After EU Withdrawal

We have seen that the abandoned link to Leeds reduced the journey between London and Leeds by 50 minutes. According to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Johnson said: “HS2 will be coming to Sheffield, which means a trip to or from London will only take an hour 27 minutes – just like under the old HS2 plans. “We’ll also see how to bring HS2 to Leeds, with a new study on how best to get there. “ However, the PM did not say how he would include Bradford directly on a brand new NPR route between Leeds and Manchester. The leaders of the North have called for this. DO NOT MISS

The Prime Minister said upgrades to roads between Leeds and Bradford will happen “by the early 2030s” to cut travel times in half, while pledging for NPR to reach York.

