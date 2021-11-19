Erdogan considers alliance of Turkish-speaking states

The eighth summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States, known as the Turkish Council, which took place in Istanbul last week was a critical moment for the institutionalization of the body and corresponded perfectly to the national political agenda of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aiming to consolidate his super-presidency.

The November 12 summit, hosted by Erdogan, brought together the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, who are full members of the organization along with Turkey, as well as the president of Turkmenistan and the Hungarian Prime Minister, whose countries have observer status. to the body. The list of participants clearly shows that the organization is a club of authoritarian and populist leaders whose agenda is largely detached from issues such as democratic advancement, human rights and the rule of law.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation within the organization and in the areas of energy, infrastructure and transport as well as the situation in Afghanistan and other regional and international developments.

The Turkish world is 4.5 million square kilometers (1.7 million square miles) with a population of over 160 million and a combined gross domestic product of over $ 1.5 trillion. Erdogan and his counterparts are well aware of the group’s potential and seem eager to create a brotherhood of unaligned strongmen in which they support each other.

The platform offers leaders the opportunity to use their partnership for political ends in their country, as well as to gain some independence from the great power struggle of global heavyweights such as the United States, Europe, Russia and China and to build an economic, regional diplomatic and security complex network.

The participantsadopted a documentcalled Turkic World Vision 2040, which sets achievable and results-oriented goals in foreign policy, security, economic cooperation, community relations and relations with foreign actors until 2040. Commenting on the document, Erdogan said stressed that Member States would redouble their efforts to develop cooperation on global issues.

The Turkish Council was founded in 2009 by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, building on a common ethnic and linguistic heritage. Uzbekistan became a full member in 2019, a year after Hungary was granted observer status. Turkmenistan, which pursues a policy of permanent neutrality, joined the organization as an observer at the Istanbul summit.

The main decision-making body of the Turkish Council is the Council of Heads of State, which is chaired by a member state in turn. Azerbaijan is the current president. A secretariat based in Istanbul coordinates the activities of the body.

The Turkish Council also serves as the umbrella organization for other cooperation platforms between Turkish communities such as the International Organization of Turkish Culture, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkish Speaking Countries, the International Turkish Academy, the Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage and Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Member States also plan to establish an investment fund to support efforts to diversify their economies, increase intra-regional trade, support small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthen the institutional framework of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry. . Efforts are also underway to improve transport links between member states, including an initiative to strengthen cooperation between their port authorities, through the so-called Middle East-West Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor from Turkey to Turkey. China, which is cheaper and faster than the alternative trade routes between Europe and Asia.

At the summit, Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the so-called Zangezur Corridor, a transport route Baku aspires to receive through Armenian territory to connect mainland Azerbaijan with its autonomous enclave of Nakhichevan. . For Turkey, such a route would mean not only a land link with Azerbaijan but also a gateway to the Caspian Basin and Central Asia. Ankara sees the significant economic potential of the road as a key link in potential transport, communication and infrastructure projects that would bring the Turkish world together and strengthen the middle east-west Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

Armenia has pledged to provide a transport link between Azerbaijan proper and Nakhichevan as part of the Russian-negotiated armistice that ended the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over the disputed Upper Alto enclave. Karabakh in November 2020. Turkey helped Azerbaijan to prevail in the war, strengthening its influence in Azerbaijan and thus facilitating its opening towards Central Asia.

Erdogans’ government now wants to advance its gains by forging closer economic and military ties with the Turkish republics in Central Asia. For Erdogan, the Turkish Council presents itself as a tool to strengthen the Turkish presence in Eurasia amid its frayed ties with Europe and the United States and the lingering concerns that it is removing Turkey from the Western bloc.

In terms of domestic policy, the summit was an opportunity for Erdogan to pose as a leader of international caliber or leader of the Turkish world and to rally his nationalist and conservative base.

Yet an important point to stress here is that none of Turkey’s partners in the Turkish Council have recognized the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) despite Ankara’s long-standing efforts to break the isolation. international small state, which is recognized only by Turkey. Sign that it bothers Ankara, Erdoganlaunched a new callto its counterparts at the top. I count on your invaluable support to lift the isolation and the embargo to which the Turkish Cypriots, who are an integral part of the Turkish world, are subject, he said.

Turkish ultranationalists may present the summit as a step towards the creation of a Turkish Union, but the lack of political support for the Turkish Cypriots shows that the Turkish Council is largely based on economic pragmatism rather than idealism. ethnic.

According to a Turkish bureaucrat familiar with the body, global dynamics are forcing Turkish states to further institutionalize their partnership. The Turkish Council was born on the basis of a common culture and the prospect of a common future. By institutionalizing the Turkish Council, Turkish states could realize the potential to realize common interests, he told Al-Monitor. Also, the coming period can only be overcome by uniting forces between nations which have achieved cultural, economic and, to a certain extent, political cohesion. Thus, changes and transformative trends in the shadow of global rivalries require synergistic interaction at different levels between Turkish states, horizontal interaction at societal level and facilitating institutionalization, while preserving their identities as states, did he declare.

Yet the region where the Turkish Council would thrive is seen as the backyard of Russia and China. A higher level of Turkish consciousness and closer cooperation in economic, transport and infrastructure projects would certainly be seen as a risk by Russia and China. According to Ankara’s strategic thinking, Russia and China want to retain control of Central Asia and are opposed to the emergence of another power in the region.

The institutionalization of the Turkish Council is not meant to challenge Russia and China, according to member states, but the two great powers are unlikely to be convinced. At a time when the United States and the European Union treat Russia and China as rivals, the Erdogan government might see the process of institutionalizing the Turkish Council as a assetin his efforts for a transactional relationship with the Joe Biden administration, promising the prospect of balancing Russia and China in the region.

The issue is also of national significance to Erdogan, who has struggled to build popular support for his super-presidency amid growing economic difficulties since assuming extended executive powers in 2018. Against this background, the themes Pan-Turkish and Turkish nationalists could bring him more political dividends than his religious narratives, which are not welcome in large sections of Turkish society. Likewise, the idea that Turkey is the driving force behind the Turkish world could be a useful tool in forging a monolithic right-wing front in the national political arena.

Yet the reluctance of Turkish states to recognize the TRNC remains the most important indication of the pragmatic nature of the Turkish Council. It remains to be seen how Moscow and Beijing respond to efforts to institutionalize the body.