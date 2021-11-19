India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to protests

By CHEIKH SAALIQ

NEW DELHI (AP) – In a surprise announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government would withdraw controversial farm laws that have sparked protests throughout the year from tens of thousands of farmers and raised a significant political challenge to its administration.

The move is a major downfall of the government of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, which enjoys a brutal majority in parliament but has often been accused by opposition leaders and constitutional experts of passing laws without sufficient consultation. . The move also came ahead of key elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and on the day of the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhs, who made up most of the protesters, celebrate the birthday of their founder Guru Nanak.

Modi made the announcement during a live televised speech, a medium he has chosen over the years to publicize some of his government’s most landmark and sometimes controversial decisions. He urged protesters to return home and said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin in December when parliament sits for the winter session.

“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was missing in our efforts and we could not explain the truth to some of our fellow farmers,” said Modi during the speech. He then added: “Let’s make a fresh start. “

The laws were passed in September last year, and Modi’s party refused to prolong the debate despite repeated demands from the opposition.

For a year, the government defended the laws, claiming they were reforms needed to modernize India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. But farmers protested, saying the legislation would devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

The perceived threats to their income terrified farmers, most of whom work on a small scale: more than two-thirds of them own less than one hectare (2 1/2 acres) of land.

Clauses in the law also prevented farmers from resolving contract disputes in court, leaving them with no independent means of redress outside of government-appointed bureaucrats.

The protests escalated in November last year as farmers crouched on the outskirts of New Delhi, where they camped for nearly a year, including during a harsh winter and a wave of coronavirus that has devastated India earlier this year.

While the protests were largely peaceful, protesters broke through police barricades in January to storm the historic Red Fort in the center of the capital. Clashes with the police left one dead and hundreds injured.

“Finally, all of our hard work paid off. Thank you to all the Farmer Brothers and greetings to the Farmer Brothers who were martyred in this battle, ”said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader.

Dozens of farmers have died from suicides, harsh weather conditions and COVID-19 in protests that have since drawn international support from rights activists and celebrities, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and singer American Rihanna.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the agricultural union group organizing the protests, said he welcomed the government’s announcement. But he said the protests would continue until the government assures them of guaranteed prices for some essential crops – a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid collapse. shortages.

The government first engaged with farmers and offered to suspend laws for 18 months in an effort to end the most serious challenge Modi faced. But farmers continued to push for a complete repeal and called for strikes across the country.

Modi’s move is seen as a political masterstroke ahead of major state polls, especially in northern Punjab, where the Sikh community faced growing alienation due to the laws. His government is already under pressure for its response to the pandemic and a struggling economy.

Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University in New Delhi, said the announcement was very important but the government will struggle to convince farmers that it has repealed the laws for reasons other than profits electoral.

“It is very unusual for the Modi government to back down or back down on a major political decision,” Verniers said. “The government is likely to portray this as the prime minister listening to the people, but after a year of harsh protests, acrimony and violence, it will be difficult to get this notion accepted.”

Initially, Modi’s government attempted to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders of Modi’s party called them “Khalistanis”, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland called “Khalistan” in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Such allegations backfired, angering farmers even more.

Opposition leaders, who previously called the laws exploitative and supported the protests, praised the farmers.

“The country’s farmers, by their resistance, have bowed their heads in arrogance,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi of India’s main opposition party in Congress. “Congratulations on the victory against injustice! “

Farmers form the most influential electoral bloc in India. Politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them, and farmers are especially important to Modi’s base. Northern Haryana and a few other states with large agricultural populations are ruled by his party.

Associated Press writer Krutika Pathi contributed to this report.