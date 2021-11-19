Xi Jinping seriously wants to deactivate Bitcoin Cs, it’s his new weapon





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Ji Xinping government really wants to shut down cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. After shutting down people’s access to crypto money, China is now taking strong action on crypto mining activities. National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) spokesman Meng Wei said he would launch a “large-scale” crackdown on cryptocurrency mining with a focus on the commercial mining and the role of state-owned enterprises in the industry. Meng Wei called cryptocurrency mining an “energy-consuming” activity that produces a lot of carbon emissions, a practice that threatens China’s plans to reduce carbon emissions. Meng Wei also called the production and trade of cryptocurrencies “big risk” and called the crypto industry “blind and disorganized” as quoted by CNNSInternational on Friday 11/19/2021. Meng Wei added that this recent new effort to mine cryptocurrency would be “very important” to China’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. China must “strictly prevent [penambangan cryptocurrency] risen from dead ashes, ”Wei Meng said. As part of the crackdown, the NDRC will increase electricity tariffs for any institution that abuses access to subsidized electricity to participate in crypto mining. China is notorious for subsidizing electricity tariffs in schools, community centers or other public welfare institutions. This year, China has taken strong action against cryptocurrencies. In May, China banned financial institutions and fintechs from facilitating any cryptocurrency transaction. The Central Bank of China has even threatened to severely punish foreign cryptocurrency trading institutions that serve Chinese public transactions. they call the activity illegal. In addition to threatening government plans to reduce carbon emissions, China sees cryptocurrencies as a major financial risk and as a way for citizens to bypass strict government controls on capital. Restrictions on decentralized currencies like bitcoin also emerged as the government rolled out a digital version of the yuan, which would allow China’s central bank to exercise more control over the flow and exchange of money. The latest new effort to target mining will be “very important” to China’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality, Meng said at a press conference on Tuesday. China must “strictly prevent [penambangan cryptocurrency dari] come out of the grave, ”Meng said. According to Nature Communications, China accounted for 75% of Bitcoin mining globally as of April 2021. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (roy / roy)





