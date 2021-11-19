Jokowi will force oil and mining companies to build nurseries





Friday, November 19, 2021 – 1:37 PM WIB

VIVAPresident Joko Widodo invited a number of ambassadors to directly inspect the facility of the modern Rumpin Nursery in Rumpin District, Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday, November 19, 2021. The President has proven that the Indonesian government is committed to dealing with the impacts. of climate change. “We want to show that Indonesia is serious about managing the impacts of climate change, and we are showing this nursery which can produce around 12 million seeds per year,” Jokowi said. Ambassadors from friendly countries were invited, including United States Ambassador Sung Yong Kim, British Ambassador Owen Jenkins, Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador Vincent Piket and National Director of World Bank Satu Kahkonen. There, Jokowi invited the ambassadors to visit and inspect a number of facilities, such as the production house area, the germination area, the acclimatization area and the open planting area. Of course, tree seeds will be planted on critical land that needs them. Photo : BETWEEN PHOTOS / Aswaddy Hamid Forest fires and oil palm plantations occurred at several locations in Bukit Kerikil Bengkalis village and Desert Panjang village in Dumai, Dumai Riau on Monday, February 25, 2019. Jokowi has shown, in particular albasia or sengon seeds, eucalyptus seeds, teak seeds, mahogany seeds. All are produced by the Modern Rumpin Nursery and it is hoped that by January 2022 these seeds will be ready for planting in areas prone to flooding, landslides, bare forests and other land deemed critical. . In addition, Jokowi hopes that the nursery can improve the environment and cope with the impacts of climate change upstream. It aims for the government to build at least 30 units of nursery facilities across Indonesia over the next three years.

