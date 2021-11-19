As Boris Johnson is accused of “betraying” the North, here is what he has said about HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail since becoming Prime Minister | Politics News

“I want to be the Prime Minister doing with Northern Powerhouse Rail what we did for Crossrail in London.”

These were the words of Boris Johnson days after entering Downing Street in 2019.

As people digest the content of his government’s integrated rail plan, many will be those who will have the feeling that the Prime Minister has gone back on his word.

The proposed eastern section of HS2, between Birmingham and Leeds, has been reduced.

High-speed services will run from Birmingham to the East Midlands Parkway, approximately 10 km south-east of Nottingham.

Trains will then continue to Nottingham, Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield on the existing main line, which will be modernized.

North Power Plant Rail (NPR) has also been decommissioned, with plans delivered through a combination of new track and upgrades to existing infrastructure, rather than an entirely new line between Manchester and Leeds.

A key objective of the Prime Minister’s political agenda is the idea of ​​’leveling up’, a broad concept which essentially means investing in areas and improving infrastructure.

The government’s rationale for these revised plans is that they will still reduce travel times, but can be delivered much faster than sticking to previous commitments to build vast new infrastructure that will not be completed for another decade or so. more.

But opposition politicians will claim that the plans challenge the whole idea of ​​’leveling up’.

They will say that the focus on travel times is not the whole story and that the additional capacity that the eastern part of the HS2 and the original NPR would have provided would have been just as transformative.

You can guarantee that the Prime Minister’s past comments on HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail will be reviewed, providing fuel for election leaflets, campaign announcements, media interviews and parliamentary exchanges.

This is a selection of Mr Johnson’s remarks on HS2 and NPR since entering issue 10.

July 25, 2019

When asked if he would “quickly commit” to NPR, the prime minister told the Commons he was a “big fan” of the idea.

“I went to Manchester Airport and saw the plan. It’s a really visionary and exciting plan, and I think we should definitely do it,” Mr Johnson said.

Conservative Party manifesto 2019

The Conservative government plan, released ahead of the December 2019 general election, said: “We will build Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester, then focus on Liverpool, Tees Valley, Hull, Sheffield and Newcastle. “

The document was less definitive on the future of HS2, saying: “HS2 is a big ambition, but will now cost at least £ 81bn and will not reach Leeds or Manchester until 2040.

“We will look at the findings of the Oakervee review in terms of cost and time, and work with leaders in the Midlands and North to decide the optimal outcome.”

January 29, 2020

Asked about the need to increase capacity in the region by Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake, Mr Johnson said “we are not just building Northern Powerhouse Rail and investing in the Midlands rail hub but as he knows we are let’s see if and how to proceed with HS2, and the House can expect an announcement very soon. “

February 11, 2020

PM announces that HS2 will go forward in its entirety, including the eastern stretch from Leeds to Birmingham, following a review of the program amid concerns over skyrocketing costs.

Appearing in the House of Commons to announce the findings of the review, he said: ‘It’s finally about establishing a rapid connection from the West Midlands to the North Power Station – in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds – and we simultaneously allow to move forward with the North Power Plant. Cross the Pennines by train, finally giving the Railroad House the fast connections it needs. “

In comments which on reading seem to pave the way for IRP (Integrated Rail Plan) announcements, the Prime Minister says he wants to “examine how we can best design and integrate rail investments across the North. , including Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester “.

“I want the plan to identify the most effective design and sequencing of all relevant investments in the North,” Johnson told MPs.

He adds that HS2 and NPR will be “built as quickly and as economically as possible”.

But the Prime Minister continues: “Something has to change. Those who deny this – those who say we should just build Phase 2b and Northern Powerhouse Rail according to the plans currently on the table – are effectively condemning the North to get nothing for 20 years. .

“It would be intolerable, so as we come up with this plan, we’re not wondering if this is phase 2b or not 2b.

“The question is not there; the question is how to bring about a transportation revolution in the North sooner. “

Asked by Labor MP Lilian Greenwood for assurance that Phase 2b (the east part of Birmingham to Leeds) will not be “further delayed or downgraded to cut costs”, the Honorable Member will understand – given what’s happened in the last 10 years with phase 1 – that it’s critical that we use this inflection point to ensure that the taxpayer gets maximum value as we proceed. “

Asked by Leeds Central Labor MP Hilary Benn when the new HS2 station will open in the city, the Prime Minister replied “we will start it as soon as possible”.

November 4, 2020

“I can certainly confirm that we are moving forward with Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

December 9, 2020

“We are dealing with both the eastern section of HS2 and the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“Which I asked the National Infrastructure Commission and Network Rail to consider how best to integrate these two projects to boost the economy of the entire north of the country.”

February 10, 2021

“I can certainly confirm that we will be developing the east branch as well as the entire HS2.”

October 6, 2021

“We will do Northern Powerhouse Rail, we will connect the cities of the Midlands and the North.”

November 3, 2021

“The northeast will be the beneficiary of the largest investment in our rail infrastructure beyond HS2 that we have seen in a century.

“We’re going to invest around £ 96bn more, and we want local and regional authorities to work with us to make sure we’re promoting the projects people really want.”