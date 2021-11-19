Japanese media fail to agree on weight of Biden-Xi summit

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden finally had a substantive, albeit virtually, meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Although a well-informed senior official in the US administration called the summit nothing to report, an editorial in the Chinas Global Times was more optimistic in calling the meeting’s outcome relatively positive.

After the meeting ended, some circles in Tokyo speculated that Biden could attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February, on the grounds that Washington often prefers Beijing to Tokyo when it comes to to protect the fundamental national interests of the United States.

Although the rumor seems to be denied, such US-Chinese conspiracy theories still exist in Tokyo. It’s a historic byproduct of the surprise announcement in 1971 that then-president Richard Nixon would visit China, where Tokyo has been kept out of planning.

Japan was traumatized by this humiliating experience and has since expressed concern about Washington’s intentions regarding China.

Contradictory views

So it is perhaps natural that the media in Tokyo, while welcoming the first Biden-Xi summit, is divided over the assessment of the results of the virtual summit.

Although some conservative dailies are more critical of Beijing’s assertive behavior, most Japanese mainstream media appear to have avoided taking sides. Here are the titles of their editorials:

Sankei: don’t give in to threats against Taiwan

The Yomiuri: restraint of intimidation must prevail to avoid clashes

The Asahi: Find Ways to Work Together, Not Against Each Other

The Mainichi: American-Chinese summit under pressure; Continue the dialogue to avoid conflicts

Tokyo Shimbun: US and Chinese leaders must continue dialogue to avoid clashes

The Nikkei: US and Chinese leaders should continue dialogue to avoid conflict

During his summit meeting with Biden, as reported by the Global Times, Xi warned that China would be compelled to take decisive action if the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hand or even crossed the red line.

Xi also warned that the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China is “like playing with fire” and that “anyone who plays with fire will be burned.” While this is nothing new, Xis ‘warning appears to be a direct response to Bidens’ October 21 remark regarding his commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.

Taiwan, of course, is a major issue for Tokyo. Conservative Sankei wrote: For the global democratic camp, including the United States, Europe and Japan, which views the US-China competition as a confrontation between democracy and despotism, it is extremely important to protect democracy from Taiwan from Chinese pressure. We must not give in to threats.

The Yomiuri echoed the Sankei: Xi claimed the cause of the tension was Taiwan’s dependence on the United States for independence. He also spoke of resolute action if the situation crosses the line, suggesting that China could use force to unify Taiwan.

This hardly suggests, the Yomiuri continued, that China is serious about improving relations with the United States. If China does not exercise restraint in its unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including in the East and South China Seas, it will not be able to erase the mistrust of other countries.

Other major dailies, however, remained as neutral as they could and did not make meaningful suggestions.

The Asahi, for example, analyzed that the Biden administration had prioritized rebuilding the national economy and alliances, and had taken a counterattack stance on China.

The Asahis editorial continued, as if Japan were a spectator in the US-China clash, China would not accept cooperation until the US changes its attitude and to avoid repeating history, the leaders of the United States and China should muster their wisdom to prevent a new Cold War that will divide the world in two.

Liberal Tokyo Shimbun’s editorial provided a similar analysis, arguing that if the US and Chinese administrations are coached by hard-line national supporters, they will be forced to take an untenable position. To avoid a military conflict, one also needs restraint and reason. As many readers can find, these aren’t tension-relieving suggestions.

The Mainichi, another liberal newspaper, suggested that if the United States maintains its one-China policy in consideration of China on the Taiwan issue and China seeks a peaceful resolution, the danger of clash will be. weak. I’m not so sure given the warning Xi gave Biden that China would be forced to take resolute action against Taiwan.

Sober analysis

While echoing many other neutrality editorials urging the U.S. and Chinese leaders to continue the dialogue to avoid conflict, the Nikkei correctly examined the reasons why the two leaders ultimately had to meet, but only 10 months later. the inauguration of the Biden administration.

The Nikkei said: The talks were made possible by mutual national and diplomatic considerations and for the United States, “there was a fear that if relations with China deteriorated further on the economic front, it could backfire. against the US economy “.

For China, the Nikkei editorial continued, if the supply chain is further fragmented, the impact will be immeasurable, and there was an urgent need to ease tensions in relations with the United States, and concluded that it will be more important than ever that the liberal and democratic camps remain firmly united.

Whatever the reasons, it was good that Biden and Xi agreed to disagree. Does this bode well? Hardly so, but, at least, it is much better if the leaders of two great powers fail to agree on their disagreement, which could mean that they do not discuss how to manage the competition between the two. The United States and China responsibly and ways to establish safeguards for it. competition, as a senior US administration official said.

Tokyo continues to keep its fingers crossed.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Director of Research at the Canon Institute for Global Studies. A former career diplomat, Miyake is also a special advisor to the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Japanese government.