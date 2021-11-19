The Glasgow COP26 agreement contains 4 important points, is Indonesia’s climate action on the right track?

The United Nations climate conference (called COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, which ended on November 13, resulted in Glasgow Climate Pact. However, the agreements reached at this annual meeting are still considered as weak and not enough mitigate the climate crisis.

One of the vital issues that was not accepted was related to the coal phase-out plan contained in paragraph 36 of the Climate Pact. At the end of the plenary closing of the COP26, Delegation of India, Minister of the Environment Bhupender Yadav, intervened in the meeting by proposing to downgrade instead of deleting.

Although the intervention received a strong response from delegates from other countries such as Switzerland, the European Union and Mexico, the amendment to the article was still approved by the majority of the meeting participants, including including Indonesia.

Regardless of the outcome disappointing, this agreement has yet to be kept together. Do not let this agreement which is considered missing is still reluctant to be respected by participating countries, especially the Indonesian government.

After summarizing the 97 paragraphs of the Glasgow Climate Pact, I have identified at least four main points that we need to understand in order to observe the compliance of Indonesia’s climate commitments with the global climate agreement.

1) Adapt

The process of climate negotiations is not just about reducing emissions. Indeed, efforts to reduce emissions do not necessarily reduce the number of ongoing climate disasters.

paragraph seven Glasgow Climate Pact stressed the urgency to increase adaptation actions and support adaptation actions, including financing, capacity building and technology transfer to increase adaptive capacity, strengthen climate resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change.

In terms of funding, programs aimed at increasing the resilience of communities to climate or adaptation receive a lower share than mitigation (linked to emission reductions). In Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Budget Report 2018-2020, the Ministry of Finance noted that the adaptation budget in 2019 was only Rp. 33.39 trillion, while the mitigation gets Rp. 46.46 trillion.

The amount of adaptation funding has not increased significantly from the previous year, which was only Rp. 33.25 trillion.

In fact, hydrometeorological disasters (related to the water cycle and weather conditions) in Indonesia, such as floods, droughts and tornadoes, continue to increase. For example, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) noted: increased number of floods significantly from 784 events to 1,518 events in 2020.

In terms of number of programs, adaptation actions also still lag behind mitigation.

Based on climate action distribution data compiled by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK) through National Registration System (SRN) for climate change control, efforts focused on adaptation (and not on joint adaptation and mitigation programs) recorded only about 35 actions.

Examples of programs that should be improved related to adaptation are the study of flood risk analysis and the development of infrastructure related to climate resilience that has just been implemented. in Jakarta in 2015-2016.

The technical assistance program of the Ministry of Environment and Forests should be expanded in 199 coastal towns in Indonesia, which is threatened with drowning due to rising sea levels and land subsidence.

2) Mitigation

paragraph 22 Glasgow Climate Pact Explained that efforts to contain the rate of the earth’s temperature increase to no more than 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era require emission reductions of at least 45% by 2030 compared to 2010 emission levels. net-zero in the middle of this century.

Temporary, Indonesia’s emission reduction targets in 2030, it does not increase by 29% with its own efforts and by 41% with international aid.

In addition, in the climate commitment document called NDC (Nationally determined contribution) In Indonesia, emission reduction refers to the estimated emission level if the homeland’s activities take place without certain interventions, or independently business as usual (BAU) in 2030.

The basis for this calculation is clearly different from what was agreed in the Glasgow Climate Pact which refers to 2010 emission levels.

Emissions reduction targets urgently need to be revised in the next NDC to be more ambitious and in line with the Glasgow Climate Pact.

In addition to reducing emissions, the objectives net-zero Indonesia has not changed either, namely 2060 or earlier. The target is much slower than paragraph 22 of the Glasgow Climate Pact which encourages countries to reach net zero by 2050.

Indonesia’s NDC document has yet to declare its commitment to phase out coal. This commitment is crucial to include as Indonesia is part of one of the largest coal producer in this world. Most (64.27%) the stunning in the country last year was produced from the burning of coal.

Indonesia’s dependence on coal needs to be drastically reduced in order to be in line with the global emission reduction commitments of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

Indonesia is indeed committed to a comprehensive declaration on the transition from coal to clean energy, namely Declaration of Global Transition from Coal to Clean Energy.

Unfortunately, Indonesia made an exception to meeting the commitment in point 3 which in fact became the backbone of the declaration. This point tells the parties to stop issuing new permits for coal-fired steam power plant (PLTU) projects, stop new PLTU construction projects, and end direct government support.

It is hoped to accelerate the phase-out of Indonesian coal by 2040. However, this always comes with additional demands for international funding and technical assistance.

3) Climate finance

Climate finance is one of the hottest debates at COP26. Developed countries have failed to meet their international climate finance commitments of $ 100 billion (approximately Rs. 1,420 billion) per year by 2020.

The Glasgow Climate Pact urges all parts of the world to increase their contribution to climate finance.

Today, Indonesia’s commitment to domestic climate finance is still minimal. Budget for mitigation and adaptation to changes provided by government over the past three years tends to decrease.

In 2018, the climate change budget was recorded at Rp. 132.47 trillion. While in 2019 the amount dropped significantly to Rp. 97.66 trillion. This figure continues to decline in 2020 to become Rp. 77 81 trillion.

It is undeniable that the pandemic has had an impact on budget allocations related to climate change. However, the question to be asked is why the downward trend in the budget occurred before the pagebluk eroded the state’s treasury.

The budget allocation for climate change should be seen as an investment for the future. Mitigation and adaptation actions can reduce the negative impacts of the climate crisis on vulnerable economies and communities.

4) Collaboration

The Glasgow Climate Pact also stresses the importance of involving non-state actors such as civil society, indigenous peoples, local communities, youth, children and local governments in achieving the goals of the Paris.

Paragraph 92, for example, urges states to ensure the participation and representation of young people in decision-making processes at the local, national and multilateral levels.

Indonesia’s commitment to youth engagement was not specifically discussed in the NDC. The word youth itself appears only once in a statement regarding the commitment to increase the involvement of non-state actors.

However, there is no explanation or strategy for involving young people in the decision-making process as outlined in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

Indonesia’s climate commitments must be renewed

The Glasgow Climate Pact arguably sets only the minimum targets that countries must meet.

Efforts to reform the NDC to be more ambitious, even exceeding the goals of the Glasgow Climate Pact, is one of the measures the government must take after COP 26.

This step is in line with paragraph 29 of the Glasgow Climate Pact which encourages countries to review their NDCs while strengthening their 2030 targets.

