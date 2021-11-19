Opinion: Why the tide could turn against Trump





It’s too early to know, of course, and there is plenty of evidence that those who stand up against the vindictive Trump will end up being crushed by his intimidating ways or by his staunch supporters, with little support from the rest of the GOP. . And yet it’s worth noting that over the past few days we’ve heard two big figures on the Conservative camp tell Trump he should stop complaining about the election he lost and let the Republican Party focus on the real issues, instead of itself. at the service of fantasies.

The statements of Rupert Murdoch – who controls a media empire that includes, among other properties, the shameless pro-Trump Fox News – and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – an adviser who worked with the former president and Helped him prepare for presidential debates in the 2020 election – may serve as a test for Republicans who understand how bad Trump’s dominance over the GOP is and how it could ultimately bring down the party. It was surprising when Murdoch, addressing his company at the annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, said the United States faces a number of major policy decisions that the Tories will fail to make unless Trump move on. “The current American political debate is deep,” he said, citing education, welfare and economic opportunity. “It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate,” he added, “but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past.”

Murdoch isn’t the only one who says Trump is a threat to the Tories. Christie, who just released a new book that looks a lot like her unofficial entry into the 2024 presidential race, is doing the same, but with more force.

Consider the title of Christie’s book – which effectively calls Trump a threat to the GOP: “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” Note that Trump matches two of the three reasons the party should be saved (by Christie, presumably).

Murdoch and Christie aren’t the first Republicans to stand up to the former president – but their criticisms of Trump are markedly different. Trump’s early critics, like Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and others, turned into passionate advocates once their critics proved dangerous to their own reputations. Their reversals are reminiscent of a quote often attributed to Groucho Marx: “These are my principles, and if you don’t like them … well, I have others.” Christie says many GOP members fear Trump, whose “conduct is supposed to instill fear.” Conservative Republicans who refuse to align, like Rep. Liz Cheney, are being kicked out of a party that is increasingly transformed into the rampaging, iconoclastic and intolerant brand of the former president.

Of course, it’s possible that Murdoch and Christie’s words also fail to change the course of the GOP, but their criticism is different. They have both helped Trump throughout his presidency, and it is significant that they are the ones who are now speaking out against him. Their plea for him to stop complaining about the last election, however, will fall on deaf ears only, as Trump is simply unable to admit that he lost. But Murdoch and Christie are sending an important message to other party members – and the rest of the country – that continuing to support Trump is dangerous folly.

Coincidence or not, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel finally acknowledged Biden’s victory on Thursday, more than a year after the 2020 vote. “It’s painful,” she said, “Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the president. We know that. ” Murdoch and Christie undoubtedly have their own personal motivations for speaking out against Trump at the moment, and there is plenty of evidence to justify accusations of hypocrisy. Murdoch, whose Fox News – the home of Tucker Carlson, a provider of harmful lies and propaganda on everything from the Covid vaccine to American democracy – still serves Trump’s purposes. But Fox News is now facing billion dollar libel lawsuits from two voting technology companies that allege the network aired false allegations of voter fraud.

Murdoch could be motivated by a fear of liability and the potential damage further lawsuits could inflict to his results if Fox News continues to follow Trump into a den of conspiracy theories and baseless claims. There is also the possibility that he cares about the future of conservative politics and that he really fears the GOP will be trampled on if Trump does not let go.

Christie, for her part, tries to promote her book and her prospects for occupying the White House.

Still, it’s remarkable that they did the math and decided they could profit from speaking out against the former president, even after other Republicans were seriously injured doing the same.

I think their calculation makes sense.

With President Joe Biden’s ratings plummeting, conventional wisdom seems to be that Democrats are doomed. But it’s the Republicans who could be doomed if they continue to stick with the former president.

There is no doubt that the Biden administration is terrible when it comes to messaging. The economy is booming and yet consumers are feeling pessimistic. Meanwhile, Biden is making significant legislative progress, and inflationary pressures that create the false impression the economy is failing could be addressed in time to boost Democrats’ fortunes. Even though Democrats are still in the doldrums in 2024, it’s hard to imagine voters will aspire to another four years of Trumpian chaos. Biden may seem uninspiring now, but the former president, who has had the most consistently bad approval ratings of any modern-day president, remains highly unpopular and controversial. Do Republicans want a candidate embroiled in long and serious legal issues? Prosecutors are likely to form a grand jury in Georgia as part of the criminal investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to the New York Times (in September, he suggested he was unfairly targeted, saying, “Even the Fulton County DA, district attorney, is after me.” the Trump Organization, according to the Washington Post. (The first grand jury, which met this spring, indicted two Trump companies and one executive with tax evasion. Trump, who has not been charged, lambasted the indictment and called the investigation a “political witch hunt.”) A Pew poll in September found that two-thirds of Republicans want Trump to remain a major party force, but only 44 percent want him he is running again. One third of Republicans and 92 % of Democrats don’t want him to become a major national political figure in the future. It is not the arithmetic of victory.

It is possible that a post-Trump Republican Party is gaining ground. It still seems like a long way to go at this point, but if its critics are successful in persuading the GOP to go in a different direction, there is a chance that American democracy can regain some semblance of normalcy, where political leaders debate the issues. policies that are best for the country, without fear of upsetting the tender and explosive feelings of a terrible loser.

