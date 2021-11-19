Donald Trump threw on the “Keep America Great” hats because the United States is a “laughing stock”





Former President Donald Trump called America a “laughing stock” by the world while criticizing President Joe Biden for withdrawing from Afghanistan and increasing immigration to the southern border.

Trump has targeted Biden for overturning policies that the former president said made his administration successful. These attacks continued in a high-profile conversation with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, in which Trump said Biden had “destroyed” the country.

“I said ‘Make America Great Again’, that was my theme. It was going to be ‘Keep America Great’,” Trump told Lindell in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I threw all the hats off because America isn’t great now. America is the laughing stock of the whole world.”

Trump used “Make America Great Again” as the 2016 campaign slogan, but renamed the mantra to “Keep America Great” during his re-election campaign. He hinted at a 2024 presidential bid and used his criticism of the Biden administration to try and build support for a potential campaign.

The former president has started selling merchandise that says “don’t blame me, I voted for Trump,” and often accompanies statements with the question “am I still missing?”

Former President Donald Trump told MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he threw off his “Keep America Great” hats because America is now the “laughing stock” of the world. A participant holds a “Keep America Great” sign as Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign rally at Freedom Hall on October 1, 2018, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Much of Trump’s criticism has focused on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden blamed Trump for the deadline despite supporting the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan because he didn’t see the outcome changing, no matter how long Americans were in the war-torn country after 20 years. .

While most Americans agree with him that leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do, the president received low marks on his handling of the withdrawal. This lowered his overall approval rating, putting him at lower levels than almost all of his predecessors in 50 years except Trump.

Trump told Lindell that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the “most embarrassing moment in our country’s history.”

He also lambasted Biden for the increased border crossings. Border apprehensions have reached an all-time high in the past year, which the Biden administration initially attributed to a seasonal influx.

Polls have indicated voters broadly support Republicans as being better equipped to handle immigration and the influx of border crossings. Republicans are expected to capitalize on the immigration issue midway through 2022.

During his interview with Lindell, Trump said Biden should have completed construction of his signature border wall and also attacked the president over issues of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-threw-away-keep-america-great-hats-because-us-laughing-stock-1650855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos