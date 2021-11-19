When Xi Jinping uses history for the future





The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has just released a new resolution on its historic achievements and experiences. The fact that this is only the third historic resolution in the party’s 100 years of existence underscores its importance. The first historic resolution in 1945 established the unmistakable leadership of Mao Zedong. The second, under Deng Xiaoping in 1981, tackled Maos’ failures and spurred China’s economic reform. Resolution 2021 was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th central committee. For a document supposed to relate to history, the text is massively devoted to the reign of Xi Jinping and the future direction of the party. But then, in politics, history rarely concerns the past. Articles in the party-state media and Xi Jinping’s explanatory note, which was released with the resolution, confirm this.

For example, a long article in the Peoples Daily argued that the purpose of a landmark resolution is to strengthen the high degree of unity of the Party as a whole politically, ideologically and organizationally; unify the thoughts and consensus of the whole Party; unify the will and actions of the whole Party; and establish a stronger ideological base and develop spiritual strength for the Party to begin a new journey. In other words, resolutions on history are used by leaders as instruments to forge party unity and ensure political alignment towards future political direction. Against this background, it is evident that this document is not intended to address past moments of turbulence and friction or to engage in meaningful reflection. That’s not to say that tumultuous times aren’t mentioned. Wang Ming’s so-called left-wing dogmatism, the Cultural Revolution, the Great Leap Forward, Maos’ theoretical and practical errors regarding the class struggle and the counterrevolutionary cliques of Lin Biao and Jiang Qing are mentioned. But these take up a paragraph in a document of over 27,000 words. Interestingly, the document also avoids any specific criticism of Maos’ personality cult that was part of the landmark 1981 resolution. In his explanation, Xi argued that past resolutions settled controversies over major issues in the party’s history during the period from its founding to the early stages of reform and opening-up, and that their fundamental points and their conclusions remain valid. He also spoke of having an objective, holistic and rational view of the mistakes of the past, with the aim of strengthening ideological orientation and theoretical analysis. In essence, he wants to ensure strict control over the past, so that it serves the future. Therefore, the resolution is essentially about establishing a glorious narrative around the party’s 100-year journey. In doing so, it places the CCP at the heart of all life in China. The party, represented by its main representatives, is the key protagonist in modern Chinese history. At the same time, the role of these main representatives is essential. These men thought, acted, innovated and oriented the party, the state, the economy and the society towards motivated goals and derived from the original aspiration. In this narrative of history, the party even ousts the people. As a recent People’s Daily article explained, throughout the resolution one theme is clear: In all struggles, sacrifices and creations, the Chinese Communist Party has united and led the Chinese people in the goal of the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. From the perspective of the future, this narrative legitimizes not only a more invasive role of the party in all segments of society, but also implies the need for this approach in order to achieve national rejuvenation and modernization. Beyond that, the resolution mainly concerns Xi Jinping. In his memo, Xi said the idea for a landmark resolution was first proposed in March 2021 by the politburo. As a result, a task force was formed, with Xi as its head. This group was primarily responsible for drafting the resolution. While opinions were sought and the politburo standing committee, politburo, and retired party cadres, among others, were consulted, the text of the resolution indicates a significant strengthening of the authority of the Xis. For example, the resolution praises the central committee with Xi in its midst for showing great historic initiative, tremendous political courage and a strong sense of mission. It is Xis’ leadership that has led to the launch of major initiatives, advanced many major tasks, and overcome a number of major risks and challenges, while also solving many difficult issues that have long been in the business. agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were intended but never got done. At the same time, the document also praises him as a thinker. Xi is the main founder of Xi Jinping’s thought on Chinese-style socialism for a new era. This thought is not only a leap in the adaptation of Marxism to Chinese conditions; it is the Marxism of the 21st century and it will henceforth play the role of guide in the efforts of the parties. In essence, the resolution positions Xi as a man with unique intelligence, acumen and leadership skills, who has been established as the core of the central committee and the entire party. From this arises the argument of the importance of persisting with Xi at the helm, especially given the profound changes that the world and China are undergoing now. The road from the Sixth Plenum now leads to the 20th Party Congress, where somehow it seems almost certain that Xi will come out in charge. Manoj Kewalramani is President of the Indo-Pacific Studies Program at Takshashila Institution and author of Smokeless Wars: Chinas Quest for Geophysical Dominance Opinions expressed are personal

