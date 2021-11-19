Pakistan releases far-right TLP leader after deal over protests | News of the protests





Saad Rizvi released in Lahore after weeks of negotiations following deadly protests in the predominantly Muslim country.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani authorities have released far-right leader Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a spokesperson for the religious group said, after weeks of negotiations that followed deadly protests in that country in Muslim majority.

Saad Rizvi was released Thursday evening in the eastern city of Lahore, TLP spokesman Ejaz Ashrafi told Al Jazeera. Local media showed footage of Rizvi being greeted by jubilant supporters at the party’s headquarters, located in a mosque in Lahore.

The move comes weeks after the government and the TLP reached an agreement to end 10 days of violent protests that left at least seven police officers killed and dozens injured, as protesters blocked major roads and a highway to Lahore and its surroundings.

Rizvi was released on the eve of the anniversary of the death of his father, TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvis, on Friday. The party said it plans to hold three days of ceremonies to mark the anniversary.

TLP supporters light fireworks as they celebrate the release of their leader Saad Rizvi [Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

An influential and uncompromising Muslim scholar, Elder Rizvi founded TLP as a religious organization focused on perceived blasphemy against Islam. The group is calling for the killing of all suspected blasphemers against Islam and has been linked to violence against the country’s Ahmadi religious minority.

Rizvis’ funeral in November 2020 brought together tens of thousands of supporters.

Since its formation in 2017, the group has staged several rounds of protests across the country that crippled Pakistan, often resulting in casualties in clashes with police.

In 2020, the group focused its protests against comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, considered by many Muslims, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, to be Islamophobic.

The TLP demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and a boycott of all trade with the country, demands to which the government did not adhere.

In April, the Pakistani government decided to ban the TLP under anti-terrorism legislation, placing Saad Rizvi in ​​detention under administrative orders related to that legislation.

While the deal reached to end the latest round of protests was not made public, on November 7, Khans’ cabinet revoked the TLP’s declaration as a banned group and a provincial government decided to withdraw Rizvis’ name from a terrorist watch list.

Not all members of the government appeared to support the move, with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying on Thursday that the government had withdrawn in the event of a TLP.

Many people believe that the corrective actions taken by [the government] are insufficient when the truth is that neither the government nor the state is completely ready to fight extremism, the minister said in a speech in the capital Islamabad.

Responding to Chaudhrys comments, TLP spokesperson Ashrafi denied that the group was spreading hatred and blamed the extremism on a foreign hand.

TLP will hold three days of ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the death of founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi in ​​Lahore starting on Friday, with the city’s police chief and local administration chief providing security and support logistics, said Ashrafi.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

