Boris Johnson live news: UK, EU urged to resolve dispute over post-Brexit rules as HS2 rail promises broken





HS2: Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson betrayed Bradford Boris Johnson has been accused of betraying the north and failing to level the country after his government decided to cut two rail lines. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that neither the East Midlands HS2 link to Yorkshire nor the Manchester to Leeds HS3 link would be built. As a result, more than 20 million people will not benefit from the rail improvements promised in the Conservatives’ manifesto. Northern mayors have denounced the development, with Andy Burnham, the leader of Manchester, warning that it risks turning a generation of Northerners into “second-class citizens”. Meanwhile, West Midlands Mayor Tracy Brabin described the new plans as a “betrayal of the north” and a betrayal of ministers leveling the promise. “ Some Tory MPs also criticized the move, including Huw Merriman, chairman of the House of Commons transport select committee, who suggested the prime minister was selling perpetual sunlight and then leaving it to others to explain. the arrival of moonlight. Did it affect you? Contact us. Contact us by clicking here Key points Show last update



EU welcomes UK change of tone on protocol The EU has welcomed the change in tone of British governments ahead of the continuation of talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Speaking on Friday morning, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said: I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope actions follow words. However, he warned London that the bloc would not renegotiate the protocol, as this would endanger stability in Northern Ireland and would be unnecessary as solutions are available under the protocol. Brexit Minister Lord Frost will be in Brussels today for talks with Mr Sefcovic. Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by the Brexit Institute at the University of Dublin, Maros Sefcovic said the bloc was on the lookout for post-Brexit disruptions in the territory. Our solutions can become reality if the UK plays its part, he said, adding that any potential solution would fall under the protocol. Rory sullivanNovember 19, 2021 9:53 AM 1637315420 Ryanair to withdraw from London Stock Exchange due to Brexit Ryanair will withdraw from the London Stock Exchange, explaining that Brexit played a big role in the decision. The airline will cease trading on the LSE on December 17, after which it will only be listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange. Inside politics In our daily political newsletter, Matt Mathers examines the shelving of HS2 plans, today's Brexit talks and the government's asylum policies. Bertie Ahern asked to apologize for saying loyalists in ghettos did not understand Brexit deal A former Taoiseach has been asked to apologize for claiming that ghetto loyalists have no idea how protocol works. On Thursday, Bertie Ahern, who was Taoiseach until 2008, suggested that people in east Belfast and the ghettos and areas where you might have trouble criticized the deal without fully understanding it. Mr Ahern, who played an important role in the Good Friday Agreement peace process, made the comment yesterday at the Brexit Institute at Dublin University. In response, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said the comments were humiliating and degrading to his constituents. Our political correspondent Jon stone reports: Ministers to blame for broken asylum system, says Starmer The government is responsible for the failures of the UK's dismantled asylum system, Keir Starmer said. The Labor leader said the BBC Radio 4 Today program that his jaw dropped when he heard Home Secretary Priti Patel despise the current system. This government has been in power for 11 years. If the asylum system is dismantled, it is dismantled under their watch, he said. Many years ago, asylum claims were processed in about six months. It is now taking years. All of us in the House have constituents who have been waiting for two years or more for their cases to be considered. UK, EU must arm themselves to resolve protocol dispute, Taoiseach says On Brexit now, the Taoiseach said the background music in the UK-EU talks has improved in recent times. Micheal Martin said the bbc that he was encouraged by recent progress. He added that the UK and the EU should work to resolve outstanding issues regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol. The British government wants to see a reduction in trade friction from Britain to the territory and wants to remove the oversight role of the European Court of Justice there. Government broke more than 60 promises, says Labor The government has broken more than 60 commitments, including the recent decision to abandon certain rail improvements in the north of England, said the shadow secretary of Northern Ireland. Labor MP Louise Haigh said the pledges were made in several manifestos and press releases. PM pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030, which is unachievable, "watchdog warns Boris Johnson's promises on new hospitals have come under scrutiny, after a watchdog warned his plans were unworkable. The verdict concerns the Prime Ministers' pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030. The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) had given the idea an amber / red rating, which means that its realization was questionable. Now reports suggest the IPA has lowered this forecast. We are learning that the government's Infrastructure and Projects Authority is warning that the Conservatives' promise to provide 40 new hospitals is now unachievable, said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary. Furious leaders denounce government rail plans as a betrayal from the north Furious leaders in northern England have denounced the government's new rail strategy, saying it constitutes a betrayal of their regions. The plans reverse governments' pledges to build two lines from Manchester to Leeds and Birmingham to Yorkshire. Responding to the decision, Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of North of Tyne, said: It is true that governments have misjudged this and misjudged the strength of feelings. Everyone in the North gets a bargain basement. It just doesn't cut it.

