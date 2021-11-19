Turkey releases Israeli couple accused of espionage | News | DW





An Israeli couple detained in Turkey on suspicion of espionage for a week were released on Thursday, the Israeli government said. The Mordi couple and Natalie Oknin arrived at their home in Modiin, central Israel. “Thank you to the whole nation of Israel. Thank you to everyone who helped, supported and released us,” Natalie told reporters after landing. After being greeted by a crowd of families and journalists at their homes, they thanked those involved in their release. “Mordi and Natali, welcome home!” tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Later Thursday, Bennett’s office said the prime minister spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thanked him for helping secure the couple’s release. It was the first conversation between an Israeli prime minister and the Turkish president since 2013, according to Bennett’s office. Why did Turkey arrest the Israeli couple? Family members said the couple, both drivers of Israel’s largest bus company, were on vacation in Turkey. The couple were arrested last week after taking photos of President Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported at the time. A Turkish national was also arrested. Police arrested them after receiving a complaint from an employee of a radio and television tower in Istanbul. The witness said he saw them taking photos of the president’s residence from the tower. They were charged with “political and military espionage” and were awaiting trial. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had denied that they worked for an Israeli agency. A high representative had been sent to request their release. Bennett and Lapid both thanked the Turkish government for its cooperation in a joint statement. “Let us hope that relations with Turkey will warm up. I am convinced that after days of such intensive contacts, relations have been created which will naturally be useful to us in the future,” said Matan Kahana, an Israeli minister. The previously cordial relationship between the two nations deteriorated under Erdogan’s reign, as he is a vocal critic of Israel’s policy toward Palestine. tg / rt (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

