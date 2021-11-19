Jokowi to force palm oil and mining companies to set up nursery





Jakarta, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will demand palm oil and mining companies to prepare nurseries (nursery). This effort is being made to improve the environment and cope with the impacts of climate change. This statement was made by Jokowi while directly observing the “Modern Rumpin Nursery” in Rumpin District, Bogor Regency, Friday (11/19). It also aims to build around 30 nurseries similar to “Rumpin” over the next three years. “We will manufacture in the next 3 years about 30 of them on behalf of the government. However, I will also insist on demanding all palm oil and mining companies to prepare nursery-nursery like that, ”he said. During this visit, Jokowi also invited a number of ambassadors from friendly countries, namely United States (US) Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Yong Kim; the British Ambassador to Indonesia, Owen Jenkins; the Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia, Cameron Mackay; the EU Ambassador to Indonesia, Vincent Piket; and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen. After viewing the video profile of the “Rumpin” nursery, the Head of State invited the ambassadors to visit several facilities, ranging from germination areas, production houses, acclimatization, to outdoor planting. “Earlier, I was told about albasia or sengon seeds, then eucalyptus seeds. In addition, there are teak seeds, there are also mahogany seeds, which we all produce here, ”he added. According to Jokowi, the tree seeds prepared for ‘Rumpin’ will later be planted in areas that need them. Areas referred to include places that are often inundated, landslides, or in need of reclamation for critical lands. “We want to show that Indonesia is serious in its management of the impacts of climate change, and we show that nursery This center can produce around 12 million seeds per year, ”Jokowi said in his statement after the review. Reporter: Misbah Nurdi



Publisher: Iwan Sutiawan

