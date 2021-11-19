Pakistani parliament approves chemical castration of habitual rapists; All you need to know





The bill is a response to a public outcry over a recent increase in the number of incidents of rape of women and children in the country and growing demands to effectively fight crime.

Representative image. Reuters

Sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes in Pakistan could be subjected to chemical castration after parliament passed new legislation to speed up convictions and impose tougher sentences.

The passage of the bill comes nearly a year after President Arif Alvi approved the new anti-rape ordinance which was approved by the Pakistani cabinet, calling for the chemical castration of rapists with the consent of the convict and the establishment of special courts for rapid prosecutions. .

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed along with 33 other bills by the Joint Session of Parliament on Wednesday. It aims to amend the Pakistani Penal Code of 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“Chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules drawn up by the Prime Minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of having sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court by the administration of drugs to be carried out by sound medical advice ”, according to the bill.

Senator Jamaat-i-Islami Mushtaq Ahmed protested the bill and called it un-Islamic and contrary to Sharia law.

He said a rapist should be hanged publicly, but there was no mention of castration in Sharia law.

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to reduce sexual activity. It is a legal form of punishment in countries like South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic and some states in the United States, according to media reports.

Critics say less than four percent of sexual assault or rape cases in Pakistan result in a conviction.

What is chemical castration?

Chemical castration lowers offenders’ testosterone levels and libido is lowered with the help of drugs.

According to Jodi O Brien, author of the Encyclopedia of Gender and Society, throughout history, chemical castration has had cultural, moral and punitive significance. Merill D Smith observes in Encyclopaedia of Rape that castration was a face-to-face style punishment in Rome and had historically been used in India as a punishment for rape and adultery and also notes that castration in the religious context is quite common.

According to Smith, the rationale for using castration as a punishment for sex offenders in the contemporary context is that a reduction in testosterone would lead to a reduction in libido and therefore a reduction in deviant sexual activity ”.

In an interview last year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that although he believed rapists should be hanged in public, it would not be an internationally accepted process and therefore Pakistan was considering chemical castration. . “I think he (the rapist) should be hanged in public. Rapists and child molesters should have public hangings. You don’t know the real statistics either, because they’re underreported. People don’t. not report it because they are afraid or ashamed, women are ashamed, no one wants to say it, “Imran Khan said in 2020, as reported by CNN.

Anti-rape ordinance 2020

In 2020, Pakistani President Arif Alvi signed a new anti-rape measure aimed at speeding up sentences and toughening sentences.

The ordinance will create a national sex offender registry, protect the identity of victims, and allow chemical castration of some offenders.

Special fast-track courts will hear rape cases and are expected to deliver a verdict within four months.

Pakistan joins other countries

Chemical castration, carried out through the use of drugs, is practiced in Poland, South Korea, the Czech Republic and some states in the United States.

In 1996, California became the first US state to use it as a punishment for repeat child molesters as a condition of parole. Since then, it has been implemented in at least seven other states, including Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, and Montana.

Russia approved a law in 2011 whereby a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist would order chemical castration for those who harmed children under the age of 14.

Also in Indonesia, a 2016 presidential regulation authorized chemical castration as a punishment for juvenile sex offenders.

With PTI entries

