Greece criticizes Spain for military sales to Turkey





Greece expressed its irritation on Thursday at Spain’s deal with Turkey which includes a series of military sales to Ankara. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez held a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting and the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. During a press conference, Erdogan saidWe have set a target of $ 20 billion and I think my dear friend and I will achieve it. We will hold the 2sdTurkey-Spain Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting at 1stquarter 2022; and then the Business Forum in June with a large participation. Prime Minister Sanchez posted on his official Twitter accountWe launched the Hispano-Turkish Summit in Ankara, an example of the close relationship that unites our countries. Further strengthening economic cooperation, promoting renewable energies or stepping up response in emergencies are some of the issues I will discuss today with @RTErdogan. We launched the Hispano-Turkish Summit in Ankara, an example of the close relationship that unites our countries. Further strengthening economic cooperation, promoting renewable energies or stepping up action in emergency situations are some of the questions that we will address today with @RTErdogan pic.twitter.com/XrT4iKlLFC – Pedro Snchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 17, 2021 Military sales to Turkey could include aircraft carrier and submarine However, Erdogan stressed Turkey’s interest in military collaboration. We are carrying out many projects with Spain, in particular in the defense industry. Given the potential of our countries, we would like to further deepen our cooperation in this area. Specifically, the two countries are discussing the sale by Spain of an aircraft carrier and a submarine to Turkey, which the EU condemns. The past year saw a series of European Union summit meetings to discuss Europe’s response to Turkey’s continued aggression against Greece and its continued violations of international law. Greek government spokesperson Yannis Economou did not hold back the Greek government’s dissatisfaction with the deal and in particular, with Greece’s EU ally, Spain.We have been informed of the Remarks [of Sanchez and Erdogan] and we will follow the evolution It goes without saying that [EU] Member States are bound by the decisions of the European Council concerning Turkey’s delinquent behavior and violations of international law. Less than a month ago, Turkey was reprimanded by Europe for expelling ambassadors, while the Turkish government continues to stifle free speech nationally. In the United States, more and more members of the United States Congress oppose the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Nevertheless, the Spanish government entered into strategic talks with Turkey in a bilateral meeting that took place on November 17, 2021. Greece strengthens ties with Europe The possibility of Spanish military sales to Turkey faces competition from Greece as it seeks to strengthen its own European defense agreements. More recently, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias co-signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. With regard to the UK in particular, the Greek government is addressing a number of issues, including the return of the Parthenon marbles, but keeping the issue of Turkish aggression in the foreground. During his meeting with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of Turkey’s destabilizing role in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, saying she left no room for optimism for dialogue. Mitsotakis stressed that Greece is always ready to discuss with Turkey, provided that international law is respected.

