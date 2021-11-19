“Boris Johnson’s rail-breaking promise shows he despises and doesn’t get the North” – Paul Routledge





Once again, Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has failed to deliver on its promises. And it’s us in the North who will have to live with the consequences, writes Paul Routledge

If there was any doubt that Boris Johnson despises the North, it has been dispelled today. He broke the repeatedly repeated commitment in Parliament that the HS2 high-speed train and the Northern Powerhouse Rail would be fully built. And he had the brass handle to break it off on a whirlwind visit to Huddersfield. Johnson invariably goes back on his promises and he does not understand the North. He never lived here, or even spent his vacation here. He only makes whistle trips to stop trains. He doesn’t understand the importance of keeping his promise. He will do it now. A storm of protest descended on his droopy-haired head. Leeds commuters have called his breach of trust evil and shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon has dubbed his betrayal the great train theft, which makes Transport Secretary Grant Shapps the Ronnie Biggs of our time. .















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Bradford, which relied on a new Trans-Pennine rail line with a city-center station to generate $ 30 billion in growth, is left out of the big picture. The proposed new route from Manchester will only be electrified up to the Standedge Tunnel on the western outskirts of Yorkshire. Fast trains will then run on slow tracks.







Manchester will not have a promised new underground station, and the rails will exit the city on ugly stilts. Hull will remain on one limb, without electrification. There is nothing here for Doncaster, Rotherham or Wakefield. And bearing in mind that the great project has been promised no less than SIXTY times, how can one believe the offhand predictions of the 12-minute journey times from Leeds to Bradford?















Picture: Getty Images)





The integrated rail plan also did not specify what additional capacity it could provide. Ending overcrowding is as important to literally hard-pressed commuters as commuting times. Where are the new trains? The only people who hailed this setback were South Yorkshire households whose properties stood in the way of the HS2 route. Their homes have been destroyed, and with vague suggestions to relaunch the project, it remains to be seen whether this curse will be lifted. West Yorkshire’s proposed public transport system will be a boon to the county, if that happens as well. It has already been abandoned once. Digital ticketing will also come in handy, although this has been pushed back several times in recent years. We are promised faster Nordic travel ten years from now on existing routes. This means disruption, delays and cancellations for a decade, as fares rise inexorably. They have increased by 50% since 2010. Higher fares are the only train announcement you can count on from this government, not the Pennine Railways pie.

Read more





Read more





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-broken-rail-pledge-25490581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos