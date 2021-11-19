PM Narendra Modi apologizes and announces repeal of three agricultural laws





In a speech to the nation, the Prime Minister said: Main aaj deshavaasiyon se kshama maangate hue, sachche man se aur pavitr hraday se kahana chaahata hoon ki shaayad hamaaree tapasya mein hee koee kamee rahee hogee jisake kaaran diye ke prakaash jaisa kuchh saty. aaj guru Nanak Dev ji ka pavitra Prakash Parv hai. yah samay kisee ko bhee dosh dene ka nahin hai (Today, apologizing to the compatriots, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been a gap in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers). The Prime Minister chose the opportunity of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce the repeal of the three laws, the Law on the Agreement on Price Insurance and Farmers’ Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection), the Law on Trade and trade in agricultural products (promotion and facilitation) and the Law of 2020 on essential products (amendment) Today is the sacred festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Now is not the time to blame anyone, Prime Minister Modi said. Aaj main aapako, poore desh ko, ye bataane aaya hoon ki hamane teenon krishi kaanoonon ko vaapas lene ka nirnay liya hai. Is maheene ke ant mein shuroo hone ja rahe sansad satr mein, ham in teenon krshi kaanoonon ko repleal karane kee sanvaidhaanik prakriya ko poora kar denge (Today I came to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the ensuing parliamentary session, which will begin later this month, we will finish the constitutional process to repeal these three farm laws.), he said. Since November 26, 2020, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been demonstrating at the Delhi borders to demand the repeal of the laws. After several rounds of talks between the government and farmers’ unions failed to end the protests, the Supreme Court suspended the application of three agricultural laws. Prime Minister Modi also announced the formation of a committee made up of representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agronomists and agricultural economists to ensure that decisions on various issues related to agriculture, including l development of the minimum support price (MSP), be more efficient and transparent. During its previous term, the Modi government withdrew a contentious order that had been made to amend the 2013 law on the right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (RFCTLARR ) because of strong opposition during his previous term.

