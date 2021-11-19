Kartarpur Corridor Why a Potential Voting Bank Could Be a Security Challenge for India





Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

The four-kilometer-long Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in neighboring Narowal District in Pakistan, which was closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopened after a delegation of BJP leaders met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether this opens up possibilities for peace between India and Pakistan or poses more challenges to the security establishment will be known as the corridor becomes operational.

Many BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh praised the gesture and the entire Punjab cabinet. should visit the Kartarpur Gurdwara soon. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government-run website kartarpurcorridor.com.pk praises Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s role in opening the corridor, saying: The idea was shared with the legend Indian Sikh cricketer Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu who attended the ceremony at the ceremony of Prime Minister of Pakistan. On November 28, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

A potential security challenge

Islamabad’s reference to Sidhu comes at a time when he has proven to be the most controversial figure in Punjab politics. With just four or five months of the state assembly election, each political party must fill its magic hat with enough credit points to step aside in the ensuing campaign. Given the hall’s religious significance and the extent of goodwill it will generate among voters, it is only natural that political parties do not want to miss the opportunity to be in the limelight when the pilgrims begin to hurry in the corridor.

What could be a potential vote bank for politicians could therefore turn out to be a potential security challenge for India. Months before talks to open the corridor were underway, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had warned of serious security concerns. Although this is a religious issue for India, Pakistan has a disruptive motive, he suggested. He was very suspicious of the intention of the Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to grab the spotlight on doing something sinister even as Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about peace. Corridor, which was a matter of devotion to Sikhs, one had to exercise caution. Pakistan is doing it with a different intention, which does not aim at all to promote peace, ”he warned.

Needless to say, security agencies kept a close watch on the hallway and monitored every movement of the pilgrims. There were intelligence reports (provided by the Border Security Force) of terrorist training camps in Shakargarh and Norowal, very close to Gurdwara. Although there were not many possibilities for a terrorist attack, the idea behind these camps could have been to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into the pilgrim jatha and entry into Punjab. The closure of the corridor due to the pandemic could have foiled the infiltration attempts. Security agencies should monitor the area and closely monitor the situation. Any untoward incident during the pilgrimage or during the election campaign could prove disastrous.

Political need on both sides

It is important for every new civilian Prime Minister of Pakistan to extend the hand of friendship with India and justify it with proper photo ops. The Kartarpur Corridor was one such opportunity for Imran Khan. Describing his idea of ​​Naya Pakistan, Imran Khan said: If they (India) take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least we need a start. But Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whether inadvertently or on purpose, toned down the sentiments by saying the PM played a googly, revealing the real intention behind the Kartarpur corridor.

It is not just the civilian prime ministers of Pakistan who must follow the ritual of pro-India rhetoric. Historically, every Indian prime minister, including Modi, has tried to expand the proverbial olive branch in Islamabad and has met with very little success in building utopian bridges of peace.

It’s no secret that Pakistani intelligence agencies were supporting pro-Khalistani elements and generously funding the infamous 2020 referendum, which appears to have been a total failure and is running out of steam. Even before the Kartarpur Corridor became available, Sikh pilgrims coming to Pakistan (under the 1974 Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines) from Canada, UK, Germany or any other European country, were closely followed as potential pro-Khalistan activists and supporters. In fact, a section of the Pakistani press has widely reported that a referendum was held last month in London (October 31 coinciding with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India). The sham of the referendum on the independence of the Punjab was organized by a little-known Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC), allegedly to gain support for Khalistan.

Given the emerging regional imbalance resulting from the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, Islamabad and Beijing gradually approaching the Taliban regime and the regional security situation becoming frightening to say the least, New Delhi must keep a hawk eye on not only the Kartarpur corridor but on the entire western and northern border. The Kartarpur Corridor is unlikely to ever become the much-vaunted Corridor of Peace.

The author is the former editor-in-chief of the Organizer. He tweets @seshadrichari. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

