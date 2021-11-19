Kominfo executes two presidential instructions on G20 summit





Jakarta, InfoPublik – The Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo), Johnny G Plate, executes two instructions from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) related to the success of the fund and the holding of the G20 summit (KTT) for the year to to come. “There are two things that President Joko Widodo is pressuring. First, it is the success on the substance or the agenda of the G20 Indonesia. Second, the success in relation to our presidency as an organizer.” , said Minister of Communication and Information Johnny. Gerard Plate at the G20 Forum’s Virtual Meeting on Streamlining Digital Issues with Industry Stakeholders from the Office of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Central Jakarta, Friday (11/19/2021). The first is linked to the success of the substance, namely the digital transition to the digital economy in accordance with the authority of the Ministry of Communication and Information. In this case, his party is preparing for the future. Since Kominfo will chair the digital economy working group at the ministerial meeting of G20 member countries in 2022. “Today is more concerned with the substance of the material that we will bring to the event” Digital economy working group. Specifically related to Digital economy working group – G20 “, he declared. Second, related to the successful implementation of the G20 in the country. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics coordinated intensively to support the big event according to its authority. Particularly in terms of telecommunications network services, which will be carried out in an optimal manner, so that the participants in the G20 Summit have access to quality networks. “Several industry players at the upstream level, especially those related to telecommunications. They even mentioned the establishment of the G20 Forum itself,” he added. Including the smooth running of digital transactions from the upstream level, namely the preparation of an ICT infrastructure evenly distributed throughout Indonesia. Right down to downstream infrastructure in the form of data centers, regulations, digital resources and talent at all levels. “There are so many issues that we have to tackle from upstream to downstream, including yesterday when President Joko Widodo delivered his speech or point of view to the CEO of Kompas Gramedia 100 some time ago. “, did he declare. Photo: BPMI

