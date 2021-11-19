Indian Prime Minister Modi steps back in year-long stalemate in protest with farmers: controversial farm laws will be repealed

New Delhi – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday suddenly announced his government would repeal three controversial farm laws that have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers stage year-long protests across the country. The government had refused to budge for months, insisting that the three laws passed by parliament in September last year would help deregulate the country’s agricultural sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to private actors at market prices.

Farmers argued that the new laws would only benefit large companies, however, and put millions of small farmers at much greater risk of exploitation.

Several rounds of talks between the government and farmers failed to resolve the crisis, which has been one of the most serious challenges for the Modi administration. The Prime Minister announced the change of course in a live televised address to the nation, which was announced at the last minute on Friday morning.

He insisted the laws were meant to benefit farmers and blamed the backlash on his government’s failure to explain how deregulation would work.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, UK on November 2, 2021. Robert Perry / EPA / Bloomberg / Getty



“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our dedication and we couldn’t explain the truth,” Modi said. “But despite several attempts to explain the benefits to farmers, we failed… The government decided to repeal the three agricultural laws.

Farmers and the advocacy groups that support them celebrated the government’s turnaround as a huge victory after a long standoff, but opposition politicians said important elections were looming in the heavily agricultural provinces of Punjab and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh, where most of the protesting farmers came from, was really behind Modi’s about-face.

What cannot be achieved through democratic protests can be achieved through fear of impending elections! The Prime Minister’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change in policy or a turnaround. He is driven by fear of elections! – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 19, 2021

“What cannot be achieved through democratic protests can be achieved through fear of impending elections!” Palaniappan Chidambaram, senior member of the Indian National Congress opposition party and former India’s finance minister, said in a tweet. Modi’s announcement, he said, was “not inspired by a change of policy or a change of mind. It is motivated by fear of elections!”

“The country’s farmers have conquered arrogance with their struggle,” said Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party.

Leaders of the farmers’ groups have vowed that the protests will continue until the government completely repeals the laws in the next winter session of parliament, but the jubilation would not wait. Indian TV channels showed farmers celebrating across the country.

Farmers celebrate after India’s Prime Minister announced the repeal of three farm reform laws that sparked nearly a year of huge protests from farmers across the country in Singhu on November 19, 2021. XAVIER GALIANA / AFP / Getty



Thousands of farmers have camped around the borders of the capital New Delhi since last November, and major protests have also taken place in other states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – all major agricultural regions.

The protests continued through a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in the country over the summer.

During the year, dozens of farmers died in makeshift camps due to exposure to summer heat, winter cold and COVID-19.

While protests have remained largely peaceful, hundreds of people have been injured in just a few violent clashes between farmers and the police. Celebrities, including singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg, spoke out in favor of farmers during the year.

India’s agricultural sector accounts for nearly 15% of its $ 2.9 trillion economy, but it has suffered a downturn in recent years due to outdated laws and droughts and floods caused by climate change. Circumstances have driven thousands of farmers in debt to suicide. Over 10,000 Indian farmers died by suicide in 2019 alone, government says The data.

